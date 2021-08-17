Washington man sentenced for distributing meth on Flathead Reservation

A Washington man who brought methamphetamine to the Flathead Reservation for redistribution was sentenced Tuesday to 10 years in federal prison with an additional five years of supervised release.

Alberto Escareno-Sanchez, 27, of Sunnyside, pleaded guilty in March to possession with intent to distribute meth.

U.S. District Judge Dana L. Christensen presided.

In January 2019 Flathead Tribal Police officers pulled over a vehicle in which Escareno-Sanchez was a passenger. When officials searched the car, they found meth, a firearm and other drug paraphernalia, according to federal court documents.

Several months later, in July 2020, agents served a search warrant on his residence in Ronan and found 128 grams of methamphetamine, 11 grams of heroin, two handguns and $14,286 in currency. Escareno-Sanchez told officials the items found belonged to him. He said he had brought in eight ounces of meth from Washington to sell and about 14 grams of heroin for personal use.

Confidential informants working with law enforcement assisted Escareno-Sanchez with distributing pounds of methamphetamine in Flathead and Lake counties. The informants confirmed to agents that Escareno-Sanchez had made trips to Washington to get meth to sell on the Flathead Reservation.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Tara J. Elliott prosecuted the case, which was investigated by the Northwest Drug Task Force and Homeland Security Investigations.

