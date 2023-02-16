The Washington Middle School robotics team punched their ticket for the FIRST LEGO League World Festival after recently winning the Montana State Robotics Championships in Bozeman.

The 10-student team, known as the “Robosapiens,” are now fine-tuning their robot and other competition materials as they prepare to take on the international competition based in Houston in April.

“They worked hard for this,” said Alec Arntzen, who is the team’s coach and a sixth-grade teacher at Washington Middle School. “I think about a week before state, that’s when I started to have an idea that it was possible. And then they did it. They just surprised me over and over all season.”

Though team members were confident in their preparation for the state competition this year, coming out on top still came as a shock.

“We knew that we did, like, really well on innovation and robot design, but (the judges) didn’t announce us for first or second in either of those,” said Gabe Hammitt, a student on the Robosapiens team. “None of us put it together that if we didn’t place for either one of those, then maybe we’d place overall. But we were all just like, we didn’t get anything.”

Some students on the team are brand new to the robotics competition. Others have a few more years of experience. The common denominator among most participants is an interest in science and math as well as tinkering with LEGOS.

Students competing in the competition must design, build and program a LEGO robot to score points by completing missions during a two-and-a-half minute game. The teams are also judged on their creative innovation projects, where students design a solution for a real-world problem aligned with the annual theme. This year, the competition’s theme is called “superpowered” and focuses on the production and use of energy.

The Robosapiens’ project focuses on clean energy through an in-home hydroelectric system that generates electricity from the kinetic energy of water moving through a home’s plumbing system. They even created a working prototype that the judges deemed “almost professional.”

“We picked clean energy because that’s a major problem that we saw in the world and we thought we would try to find a way to help,” said Bonnie Groenenboom, a student on the team.

Groenenboom explained that their hydroelectric system, called H2 Electric, generates electricity that can be connected to an electrical grid or battery, which makes it ready to use for those who already use clean energy to power their homes, or for new potential customers who don’t have those grids established.

The prototype they use in competitions consists of an elevated water tank connected to another bin by a hose, which has a mini-scale version of the turbine inside that is connected to a light bulb.

“And when we run the water through it, it powers the light bulb,” Hammitt said.

Between now and April, the team will re-enter a “discovery phase” and try out new ideas to boost their prototype to a fully professional level, Arntzen said.

At the same time, the students and their families are working to raise money to cover the costs of the trip. Donations can be made to the Robosapiens online through a GoFundMe campaign, or by checks made out to Washington Middle School’s robotics team.

The nonprofit organization For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology, also known as FIRST, is supporting students to pursue education and career opportunities in science, technology, engineering and math. The FIRST LEGO League teams can be composed of students between grades 4-8, while high schoolers compete in FIRST Tech Challenge contests that involve more complex robots and a larger arena.

Last year, the Hellgate Elementary “Mechanical Maniacs” team won the state competition and traveled to Houston for the world festival.