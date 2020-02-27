Washington Middle School's Tosh wins Missoula County spelling bee

Washington Middle School eighth-grader Sheldon Tosh correctly spelled rhubarb and monocle to win the 2020 Missoula County Orthography — known as spelling to the rest of us — Bee on Thursday.
The bee was held in Sentinel High School’s Margaret Johnson Theater and featured 50 contestants.
Jackson Stiehl, also an eighth-grader at Washington, came in second, followed by Meadow Hill eighth-grader Michael Lindsay in third. All three qualify to go on to the state competition.
Five contestants tied for fourth place. They are:
• Greg Whiting, fifth grade, Target Range
• Cash Olson, fifth grade, Frenchtown
• Anna Kate Sawfer, seventh grade, Clinton
• Laurel Krause, seventh grade, Frenchtown
• Ohani Porter, eighth grade, Bonner
The 55th annual Treasure State Spelling Bee is scheduled for Saturday, March 14, at 1 p.m. in Ballroom A of the Strand Union Building, Montana State University in Bozeman.
The Montana Television Network sponsors the event.