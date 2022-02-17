Washington woman found guilty of cyberstalking Trout Creek man, sending threats to public officials

A Washington woman was convicted on Wednesday in federal court of cyberstalking a western Montana man she met online and hacking into his email to send threatening messages to public officials, including former Gov. Steve Bullock.

Kathy Ann Hendrickson, also known as Kathy Thorberg, 60, of Walla Walla, Washington, was found guilty of one count of cyberstalking in a three-day jury trial.

Hendrickson faces a maximum of five years in prison, a $250,000 fine and three years of supervised release.

U.S. District Judge Donald W. Molloy presided. Assistant U.S. Attorney Timothy J. Racicot is prosecuting the case, which was investigated by the FBI.

At the trial, the government argued Hendrickson met the victim on a dating website sometime in 2015 or 2016. The two communicated online and met in person on multiple occasions at the man's house in Trout Creek. The man ended their relationship, and at the time he suspected Hendrickson of stealing his wallet, a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

She began harassing him in May 2018, when she sent him an email saying, "I'm going to bring you down," the press release said. Hendrickson also called the Sanders County Sheriff’s Office and claimed the victim was threatening her.

Things escalated when Hendrickson obtained the man's email password, hacked into his account and sent nasty messages to his friends and threatening messages to herself, which she forwarded to the Sanders County Sheriff's Office and asked for protection from the man.

She subsequently sent two threatening messages to two Sanders County commissioners and a receptionist. The subject of the messages was “Death,” and contained messages including, “Your (sic) going to die," the news release said.

In January 2019, Hendrickson sent a message to then-Gov. Bullock saying, "you are the worst governor for our state. Do us all a favor and leave. Maybe best if you were terminated permanently (sic). A gun, which I have many will do the job. Be aware of your surroundings."

Investigators identified Hendrickson as the suspect and served search warrants on her house. They seized her cellphone, which showed evidence relevant to Hendrickson's stalking of the man. There was an app downloaded that allows users to place calls that appear to be from numbers other than the number assigned to the phone. The man and his friends received dozens of prank calls from unknown numbers in 2018, the release said.

Investigators also suspected she was using a burner phone to send menacing emails from the victim's email account.

"Hendrickson used the burner phone to call the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Yakima, Washington, and the FBI office in Richland, Washington, within days of the search of her residence and seizure of her actual phone and asked when her phone might be returned," the release said.

Hendrickson's sentencing was set for May 26.

