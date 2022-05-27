Washington woman sentenced for cyberstalking Trout Creek man

A woman was sentenced on Thursday in federal court for cyberstalking a Montana man and Montana public officials.

Kathy Ann Hendrickson, 60, was sentenced to 52 months in federal prison. Hendrickson, of Walla Walla, Washington, was convicted of cyberstalking following a three-day trial in February, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office. She will be supervised for three years following release from prison.

U.S. District Judge Donald W. Molloy presided. Assistant U.S. Attorney Timothy J. Racicot prosecuted the case, which was investigated by the FBI.

At the trial, the government argued Hendrickson met the victim on a dating website sometime in 2015 or 2016. The two communicated online and met in person on multiple occasions at the man's house in Trout Creek. The man ended their relationship.

She began harassing him in May 2018, when she sent him an email saying, "I'm going to bring you down," the press release said. Hendrickson also called the Sanders County Sheriff’s Office and claimed the victim was threatening her.

She obtained the man's email password and sent threatening messages to Sanders County officials.

In January 2019, Hendrickson sent a message to then-Gov. Steve Bullock saying, "you are the worst governor for our state. Do us all a favor and leave. Maybe best if you were terminated permanently (sic). A gun, which I have many will do the job. Be aware of your surroundings."

Investigators identified Hendrickson as the suspect and served search warrants on her house. They seized her cellphone, which showed evidence relevant to Hendrickson's stalking of the man. It included an app that allows users to place calls that appear to be from numbers other than the number assigned to the phone.

Investigators also suspected she was using a burner phone to send menacing emails from the victim's email account, the press release said. Her real phone contained incriminating evidence, but the burner wasn't located during the investigation.

