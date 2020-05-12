Watch - Pangea: New 'global' restaurant, separate speakeasy-style bar set to open

A new 10,000-square-foot global fusion restaurant, with a separate speakeasy-style bar beneath it, is set to open in downtown Missoula on Thursday.
Scott Billadeau and his business partners, including Chad Morgan and former Lady Griz basketball standout Skyla Sisco, have spent the last eight months or so completely remodeling the historic building at 223 N. Higgins. Pangea restaurant and bar will occupy the street-level space where Liquid Planet used to be. Stave & Hoop, the speakeasy-style hangout, will be downstairs, along with an event space called The Barrel Room.
“It’s almost like night and day,” Billadeau said. “We have modern, contemporary global fusion upstairs and old Montana, old Missoula, down below.”
The upstairs will be bright and open with an emphasis on artwork.
“We want global fusion, and Pangea’s the original continent before it broke up so kind of the idea was what if we matched all the continents back together,” Billadeau explained of the concept upstairs.
It’ll feature outdoor seating, a huge granite bar, a full liquor license and a menu featuring burgers made of local beef, shrimp ceviche tacos, salads and dessert. The banh mi sandwich features spiced pork from Lifeline Farm in the Bitterroot Valley, ginger-pickled veggies and Sriracha aioli on a hoagie for $14.
They’ve got a brand-new open kitchen that’s separated by a clear barrier for what Billadeau calls “culinary theater”.
Downstairs, Stave & Hoop will be accessed via a narrow alley behind the building, and a stairway leads down to a space with a stage for live music and another full bar.
"So kind of an old-school Missoula speakeasy," Billadeau said. "It’s a totally different concept, a totally different look and feel.”
There’ll be a separate menu downstairs eventually as well.
“We’ll be paying homage to the building and Montana’s history, and the food will reflect that,” Sisco said of the downstairs vision. “It’ll be hearty and savory.”
Sisco has spent countless hours researching the history of the building and has come across all kinds of interesting tidbits that won’t fit into this newspaper article. The entire block was once owned by Missoula co-founder Christopher P. Higgins, and he was planning on demolishing it to build an opera house before he died. The building’s history of tenants includes a blacksmith, "probably" a brothel, and the Garden City Bottling & Liquor Co. starting in 1895.
“So we’re kind of bringing it back full-circle 125 years later,” Billadeau said.
The building was once purchased by former U.S. Senator Joseph Dixon for $2, and caught fire in 1925. The original stone walls downstairs are still charred black.
"There’s a picture of that actually in one of the old Missoulians of it burning down,” Sisco said.
They stumbled across an old heavy chunk of eucalyptus wood for the downstairs bar, and Billadeau surmised it was used in a Montana mine because it’s dense and wouldn’t catch fire like pine. There are many other nods to the Prohibition era that you’ll have to ask your bartender to point out.
Morgan said the downstairs stage won’t make the Stave & Hoop a regular music venue by any means, but they hope to have sporadic contemporary jazz shows or other events.
Billadeau said they’ve managed to recruit some of the best bartenders, sommeliers and chefs in the area.
"We feel like there’s not a lot in Missoula for that sort of medium- to high-end, you know, and we kind of want to push the edge a little bit like we’ve always done,” he explained. “So, after running Liquid Planet at the University for five years and having some people in our company that feel comfortable in restaurant business and bar businesses, we decided to take this step.”
Sisco said she’s proud that they were able to hire as many local contractors as they could to do the work on the place.
"We felt really lucky to be able to incorporate a lot of local folks,” she said. “I feel like in this town it’s very difficult to start a business when you don’t have exceptionally deep pockets.”
She noted that the price and difficulty of finding a liquor license along with rising property taxes makes it hard for entrepreneurs in the industry.
"You know, there’s a lot of hoops to jump through, a lot of fees, a lot of bureaucracy,” she said. "That’s why you don’t see a ton of new restaurants and bars, 'cause it’s really difficult. So the fact that we actually accomplished it without out-of-state money is, I think, a testament.”
Billadeau noted that planning a new restaurant in the middle of a pandemic is “the worst time possible,” and said they weren’t even able to take advantage of the Paycheck Protection Act. They’ll be open at reduced capacity and are following state and local guidelines for safety.
Still, he knows Missoulians will be looking forward to sipping a mango mojito or a mezcal old fashioned after the last few months of lockdown, and his staff will be ready.
“We truly have some of the absolute best,” he said.
