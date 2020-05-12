Watch - Pangea: New 'global' restaurant, separate speakeasy-style bar set to open

Sisco said she’s proud that they were able to hire as many local contractors as they could to do the work on the place.

"We felt really lucky to be able to incorporate a lot of local folks,” she said. “I feel like in this town it’s very difficult to start a business when you don’t have exceptionally deep pockets.”

She noted that the price and difficulty of finding a liquor license along with rising property taxes makes it hard for entrepreneurs in the industry.

"You know, there’s a lot of hoops to jump through, a lot of fees, a lot of bureaucracy,” she said. "That’s why you don’t see a ton of new restaurants and bars, 'cause it’s really difficult. So the fact that we actually accomplished it without out-of-state money is, I think, a testament.”

Billadeau noted that planning a new restaurant in the middle of a pandemic is “the worst time possible,” and said they weren’t even able to take advantage of the Paycheck Protection Act. They’ll be open at reduced capacity and are following state and local guidelines for safety.

Still, he knows Missoulians will be looking forward to sipping a mango mojito or a mezcal old fashioned after the last few months of lockdown, and his staff will be ready.

“We truly have some of the absolute best,” he said.

