Watch: Fort Missoula museum resumes quest to interpret alien detention camp

Chances are, no amount of research will unearth whose Italian or Japanese or even German voices chattered inside a plain brown wooden building at the Historical Museum at Fort Missoula.
Whose ship miniatures and paintings adorned the walls. Whose homesick letters were written on bunks that aren’t there anymore and haven’t been for 75 years.
What is known is this was one of 29 barracks inside a high-fenced detention camp a couple hundred yards east of where it rests now. Historians are bent on bringing it back to as close to authentic as they can, to when it was home to “enemy” detainees during World War II.
The building, 15 feet wide and 45 long, is one of two barracks for which the museum just received a $40,000 grant from the National Park Service to assess what’s needed to open its doors and let it tell its stories.
The second is in pieces in a secure area nearby. It was a 4-H exhibit building, among other things, at the Missoula County Fairgrounds from 1955 until it wasn’t needed anymore four years ago.
“When we talked with restoration folks, we asked them should we go ahead and get it put up or leave it for now,” Matt Lautzenheiser, the museum’s executive director, said Wednesday. “They said it really doesn’t matter as far as the restoration and assessment goes. If anything, it’s actually a little easier to assess when it’s in pieces, I think.”
As is typical in these things, the museum has a deadline. It has put out a request for bids due July 2 for a contractor to do a full architectural and historical assessment of the two buildings. The grant money comes from the Park Service’s Japanese American Confinement Sites program (JACS).
Instilled by Congress in 2006 with $38 million, the JACS kitty is running low. Grants in 2020 including Fort Missoula's reduced it to less than $6 million.
“They’re fully funded for this year’s grant cycle and they’re fully funded for next year, but the next year they’re only going to have about $1.5 million to give out,” Lautzenheiser said. “Unless the federal government decides to put more money into this, it disappears after that.”
Fort Missoula wants to have an assessment completed by early fall in order to meet November deadline to request restoration funds. They’re dealt out on a 2-to-1 matching basis.
“The key is the assessment will provide all our cost estimates for restoration. If we don’t have the cost estimates we can’t apply for the grant in November,” Lautzenheiser said. “It may cost a couple hundred thousand dollars to restore these two buildings. If that’s the case, that would potentially be the largest grant this museum has ever received.”
The Fort Missoula museum has received JACS funding for two previous projects. One was to help restore a courtroom in which loyalty hearings were held for Japanese men, mostly from the West Coast, who were arrested and sent here after the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941. The other helped provide for an interpretive trail, documentary film and upgraded exhibit in a much longer detention camp barracks alongside the two to be assessed.
That building was returned to Fort Missoula from the University of Montana golf course in 1995. The bulk of it provides dry storage for some of the museum’s larger artifacts.
The alien detention camp became a U.S. military prison for a year or two after World War II, then was abandoned. In the mid-1950s the surplus buildings, bolted together in uniform 5-foot panels, were sold off to locals. They became apartments around town or put to use by the fairgrounds or at the UM biology field station at Yellow Bay.
“Who knows how many are still out there somewhere in Missoula?” Lautzenheiser said. “They didn’t really keep records. They were just happy to get rid of them.”
For years the standing brown barrack to be assessed was a maintenance building at the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation compound on Spurgin Road. The DNRC, like county fairgrounds planners, “didn’t want to just scrap them out because they had a historical significance,” Lautzenheiser said. “So we worked with them and they helped us to get these buildings moved here and preserved.”
The summer assessment will guide the ultimate uses of the two new barracks. The museum staff envisions recreating the interior of one to match the look and feel of its original use. The other may be used for storage but help give the feel of the row alignments in the original camp.
The barracks housed more than 2,200 Italian nationals, Japanese resident aliens and some German nationals interned by the Department of Justice. The Italian men first arrived in the spring of 1941, before the United States entered the war, and were held until Italy surrendered to the Allies in 1944.
For some 1,000 older Japanese men separated from their lives and families on the West Coast and in Hawaii, Fort Missoula became a way station following the attack on Pearl Harbor. They were subjected to loyalty hearings before being sent to larger war relocation camps.
Those more renowned World War II relocation camps were thrown up in remote places like Minidoka in south-central Idaho, Heart Mountain in northwest Wyoming, and Tule Lake on the Oregon border of California. They were torn down when the war ended.
Fort Missoula’s Department of Justice camp didn't disappear because it was on an active military post the Department of Justice had been glad to get its hands on.
“In essence, we’re the most complete camp that exists in the United States,” Lautzenheiser said. “In theory you could just put (a barrack) up, paint it and call it done. But because of our interest in best practices and moving forward with this story as a museum, we felt we needed to do things the right way. That starts with the assessment.”
