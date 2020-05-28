Watch: Fort Missoula museum resumes quest to interpret alien detention camp

That building was returned to Fort Missoula from the University of Montana golf course in 1995. The bulk of it provides dry storage for some of the museum’s larger artifacts.

The alien detention camp became a U.S. military prison for a year or two after World War II, then was abandoned. In the mid-1950s the surplus buildings, bolted together in uniform 5-foot panels, were sold off to locals. They became apartments around town or put to use by the fairgrounds or at the UM biology field station at Yellow Bay.

“Who knows how many are still out there somewhere in Missoula?” Lautzenheiser said. “They didn’t really keep records. They were just happy to get rid of them.”

For years the standing brown barrack to be assessed was a maintenance building at the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation compound on Spurgin Road. The DNRC, like county fairgrounds planners, “didn’t want to just scrap them out because they had a historical significance,” Lautzenheiser said. “So we worked with them and they helped us to get these buildings moved here and preserved.”