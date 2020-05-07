Watch: Marathon's loss means nearly $2M hit to Missoula economy

Brooker said he agrees with why the race was cancelled, and said that under Gov. Steve Bullock's current guidelines and the Missoula City-County Health Department's guidelines, the race wouldn't have been possible.

"I don't think it's a big surprise," he said. "We've been working on it for a long time. I feel like Run Wild Missoula did a great job of dealing with the circumstances they had. I feel good about how they made the decision and why they made the decision."

He said it's a big hit to his runner's gear shop, because they plan a lot of their business around that weekend. Locals come in for training gear weeks in advance, and out-of-towners come in for last-minute items.

Mimi Gustafson, the director of sales and marketing at the Holiday Inn Missoula Downtown, said hotels are taking a huge hit due to the pandemic as tourist visitation has fallen off a cliff.

"It's heartbreaking all the way across the board for the hotel world," she said. "The hotel industry is a huge economic driver for the community. Our guests shop and play and eat at restaurants. It's a huge impact for everyone."

She noted that meetings and conferences are one of the hidden economic drivers in Missoula, and those have also pretty much all been cancelled.

"June's still way behind," she said. "We're seeing some groups that are looking ahead at summer and fall and making decisions too. It will be interesting to see how that plays out."

