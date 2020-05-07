Watch: Marathon's loss means nearly $2M hit to Missoula economy

The Missoula economy will miss out on roughly $2 million worth of visitor spending due to the coronavirus-caused cancellation of the Missoula Marathon this year.
"It's obviously a bummer for everybody," said Anders Brooker, the owner of The Runner's Edge in Missoula and a member of the marathon organizing committee. "It's a big deal for businesses all over downtown and in Missoula for the summertime. It brings in thousands of people to town and they spend the weekend here with their families."
The race is put on by the nonprofit runners group Run Wild Missoula. Race director Tony Banovich told the Missoulian that after last year's race, they worked with Destination Missoula, the local convention and visitors bureau, to study the economic impact of the race.
“They have a way to model the visitor spending, the economic impact, and three years ago we estimated it was $1.8 million,” he explained last year. “So now with the economy booming and everything, I’m guessing it’s closer to $2 million.”
About a third of the race’s 6,000 participants come from out of state, he said, meaning many bring spouses and family members along. Racers have booked 3,000 hotel rooms and scores of vacation rental homes in town in years past.
Brooker said he agrees with why the race was cancelled, and said that under Gov. Steve Bullock's current guidelines and the Missoula City-County Health Department's guidelines, the race wouldn't have been possible.
"I don't think it's a big surprise," he said. "We've been working on it for a long time. I feel like Run Wild Missoula did a great job of dealing with the circumstances they had. I feel good about how they made the decision and why they made the decision."
He said it's a big hit to his runner's gear shop, because they plan a lot of their business around that weekend. Locals come in for training gear weeks in advance, and out-of-towners come in for last-minute items.
Mimi Gustafson, the director of sales and marketing at the Holiday Inn Missoula Downtown, said hotels are taking a huge hit due to the pandemic as tourist visitation has fallen off a cliff.
"It's heartbreaking all the way across the board for the hotel world," she said. "The hotel industry is a huge economic driver for the community. Our guests shop and play and eat at restaurants. It's a huge impact for everyone."
She noted that meetings and conferences are one of the hidden economic drivers in Missoula, and those have also pretty much all been cancelled.
"June's still way behind," she said. "We're seeing some groups that are looking ahead at summer and fall and making decisions too. It will be interesting to see how that plays out."
