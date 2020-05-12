Watch: Missoula County holds COVID-19 testing in Clinton, projects $6M budget shortfall

Missoula County is expanding testing services to add a mobile travel clinic heading to outlying communities in the county. On Thursday, May 14, the county will offer testing in Clinton for Missoula County residents, as well as health care workers and first responders.
"Our testing crew will park our public health van at the clubhouse parking lot near the elementary school," Cindy Farr, incident commander for the local health department's COVID-19 response, said Tuesday in a video.
The testing center will operate in the same drive-through fashion as the one at the Missoula County Fairgrounds. Tests are free and by appointment only. Those with symptoms can call 406-258-4636 to be screened and schedule a test.
The clinic will return to its drive-through operation at the fairgrounds on Friday, but Farr said the county hopes to hold testing in more outlying communities in the future.
"Our testing capacity has increased a lot over the past few weeks and the state recently announced a goal to scale up testing to 60,000 residents per month in Montana," Farr said. "More widespread testing is still key to keeping the spread of COVID-19 manageable and deploying our mobile testing clinic will help us ramp up our testing throughout the county and not just here in Missoula."
At the same time the county ramps up testing, county staff are scrambling to figure out how to cover more than $6 million the county is projected to spend by the end of 2020 on its battle against the coronavirus pandemic.
On Thursday, Missoula County Commissioner Dave Strohmaier said he thinks the county will likely be reimbursed, at least in part, for the unbudgeted $6 million in COVID-19 related costs from either FEMA or the CARES Act. However, he said FEMA funding could take years to come through and the county has not heard whether it will receive CARES Act funding.
"It's going to be super critical that we have a path forward that both addresses the real cash needs that we have to pay for those costs," Strohmaier said Thursday.
Strohmaier said he is worried the county will struggle to cover costs in the meantime. The county also anticipates that some residents will struggle this year to pay their property taxes, on which local government relies heavily.
"In the fall, we think we'll have a cash flow problem because the first half, I think people are still strapped for cash and they'll go ahead and hold back on that first payment of the year and just make right by the time the second payment is due," said Andrew Czorny, the county's chief financial officer.
The county is in the midst of its budget development, and Strohmaier said "there are probably more unknowns than knowns at this point" due to some uncertainty about the impact COVID-19 could have in the coming months and what state and federal funding it might receive.
Two weeks ago, commissioners penned a letter to Gov. Steve Bullock and Tom Livers, the state's budget director, requesting the state allocate a portion of the CARES funding to Montana counties.
The CARES Act does not include any funding for local governments with populations under 500,000. Rather, it is up to state leaders to decide how they will distribute the money to those counties.
"If you took a look at the COVID-19 Relief Fund Advisory Commission to the governor, their recommendations were pretty light on local government," Strohmaier said. "Admittedly, their focus was more on business but clearly, local government plays a huge role and delivery of services and the restarting of our economy."
