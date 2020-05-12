Watch: Missoula County holds COVID-19 testing in Clinton, projects $6M budget shortfall

At the same time the county ramps up testing, county staff are scrambling to figure out how to cover more than $6 million the county is projected to spend by the end of 2020 on its battle against the coronavirus pandemic.

On Thursday, Missoula County Commissioner Dave Strohmaier said he thinks the county will likely be reimbursed, at least in part, for the unbudgeted $6 million in COVID-19 related costs from either FEMA or the CARES Act. However, he said FEMA funding could take years to come through and the county has not heard whether it will receive CARES Act funding.

"It's going to be super critical that we have a path forward that both addresses the real cash needs that we have to pay for those costs," Strohmaier said Thursday.

Strohmaier said he is worried the county will struggle to cover costs in the meantime. The county also anticipates that some residents will struggle this year to pay their property taxes, on which local government relies heavily.