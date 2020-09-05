WATCH NOW: "A silver lining": UM embraces outdoor learning in face of coronavirus pandemic

And while the weather has been nice so far, western Montana can be unpredictable in early fall, so how long the outdoor classrooms can be used is up in the air.

“I think we’re going to play it by ear,” said Renner-Fahey. “I did tell them a number of times and I included this in writing and email, to dress for it.”

“We just have to take it day by day, because you know last week there was smoke, so we had to consider that. Monday it was raining and it was cold,” Draper added.

Nielson with Facilities Services said professors all have backup indoor classrooms or have plans to transition to remote learning should the weather impede use of the outdoor spaces.

“We were told at our first day of jazz that we’re going to keep going until it’s impossible, so it’s very likely we might have a little bit of snow going on,” Willoughby said. “But it’s OK because we get to have in-person classes. It’s the sacrifice that we’re willing to make.”

The word that seems to come up repeatedly regarding UM’s return to in-person learning on campus is “flexibility,” and both the students and staff know they have a better chance of staying on campus if everyone follows the rules.