WATCH NOW: AniMeals donations net 4 tons of food

A Herculean donation effort has loaded the food shelves at AniMeals this week after the shelter and pet food bank made a plea on social media for help.
"I've been on cloud nine all week about it," AniMeals Executive Director Diane Denessen said.
A week ago, Denessen saw the cat food stash at AniMeals, which houses approximately 75 cats, had run dry. Walmart had previously donated bags that were ripped or broken, donations that accounted for about half of AniMeals' food bank inventory, she said. When the store changed its policy away from donating those faulty bags, and the typical autumn cold was eclipsed by an unusual October snow storm, Denessen decided to make a plea to AniMeals' social media followers.
"Within an hour of that post we had people coming in the door," she said.
Dry food packages were shipped in loads to the AniMeals building, while some people bought directly from local pet stores to bring in themselves. By Oct. 27, four days after Denessen's post, 3,200 pounds had been delivered to the shelter. By Oct. 29, the total reached 7,045.
"Everybody had to eat their Wheaties this week," Denessen said of the employees who hauled hundreds of food packaging into the storage area.
Denessen said that haul will likely last three to four months. And AniMeals hasn't even spent the cash donations that came in this week, as well.
"It was completely mind-blowing," Denessen said. "There was no planning, which is the best part. I think it really does show that this is important to people."
Some donations came from as far away as the East Coast, Denessen said. Here in town, staff at Advanced Technology Group raced to raise $500, which equated to 45 bags of cat and dog food and a $100 check. Staff also put together calendars earlier this year featuring their own pets, which they sold and then planned to donate to animal shelters around the Missoula Valley. After AniMeals made its plea on social media last week, the organizers decided to reroute those funds, including $262 and the future proceeds from the 30 calendars yet to be sold, to AniMeals.
"I was pretty overwhelmed with the support and flood of donations that came through," said Anna Gjefle, a programmer analyst at Cognizant, parent company of ATG. "There's quite a few people that gave for the cause."
The flare in donations gives Denessen hope for other goals at AniMeals. The organization is in the "silent" fundraising phase for a new building, which would expand its current 5,200-square-foot space to approximately 8,100 at a new location. Donations for that project can be made at www.animeals.com.
By Friday, a full week after her post, Denessen gave AniMeals' social media followers the final update: 8,145 pounds of food, with more coming in and $625 cash. Denessen believes the donated food weigh will top 9,000 pounds.
"It is no secret that we have been divided globally, nationally and locally," the Friday social media post reads. "When we put out the plea for the need of cat food, we had no idea we would get the response that we got. The incredible response made it truly clear that we can come together despite our divisions to make a statement that feeding hungry dogs and cats is important."
