WATCH NOW: 'Back the Blue' rally to support police held in Missoula

A crowd of about 60 people gathered in front of the Missoula County Courthouse on Sunday for a rally to support law enforcement personnel.
Signs with slogans such as "Back the Blue" and "Defend the Police" could be seen, along with signs supporting President Donald Trump and a few American flags.
"I'm here to support our police officers," said Renae Justice of Missoula. "I just feel that they're a vital part of our community and they're here to protect and serve us and they do a good job."
As Justice was talking, two young white women in a truck drove by, flipped off the crowd, and yelled "Go f--- yourselves!"
Justice smiled and said that didn't bother her.
"I think that they have the right to give their opinion and that the police would protect them to give that opinion every bit as much as they would protect us to give our opinions, so I'm good with that," she said.
She also noted that she would support more of her tax dollars going to fund the local police. She disagreed with the a Missoula City Council committe's recent 9-2 vote to reject a request for $77,352 for overtime pay for officers while they take part in training.
"I don't think it's a good idea at all," Justice said. "They took away from the training, which is what people believe they need and I know that they want to take away from the drive around cars for more people to actually walk the streets. I think they should keep the cars and get more people to walk the streets, 'cause that's a good idea."
Missoula City Council member Jesse Ramos was at the rally.
"I'm supporting the police here in Missoula," he said. "Obviously I've been one of the most fervent advocates of criminal justice reform on Council but at the end of the day life hasn't gotten any easier for Missoula police officers, especially with COVID. I mean they're still putting themselves on the line each and every day and still going out and protecting people even when people are extra nasty to them."
As Ramos was talking, the crowd cheered a police vehicle as it drove by. Other cars driving by on Broadway honked in support of the crowd.
Ramos continued that he's had conversations with police officers recently.
"A lot of officers have shared with me that they don't even want to go to restaurants anymore," he said. "They just want to go to Subway or somewhere they can see the food prepared in front of them so they (restaurant workers) don't spit. These guys don't make a ton of money, they're out here sacrificing."
Ramos said there is of course room for improvement in the United States' criminal justice system.
"But that's not for the officers," he said. "That's for the politicians and the mayor and the chief and not for the guys in blue. So I stand behind them each and every day and thank them for putting their lives on the line."
Asked about the concerns and fears many Black Americans have that they'll suffer extrajudicial violence at the hands of police, Ramos said he supports criminal justice reform.
"We've needed it for a long time," he said. "That happens with the politicians and I'm working hard with the mayor and the ACLU and the AFP to work on some body cam requirements, to work on a variety of reforms to the fines, fees and surcharges in the City of Missoula."
Ramos cited a recent poll by Gallup that found 81% of Black Americans want police to spend the same amount or more time in their area. The same poll found that fewer than one in five Black Americans feel very confident that the police in their area would treat them with courtesy and respect.
"They just want to make sure the policing is better and that's what we're working for on the council," he said. "But we still support the boys in blue. And if somebody screws up we're certainly going to deal with that swiftly and quickly and harshly."
Ramos was absent for the City Council committee's 9-2 vote to reject the $77,352 in overtime pay, but he said he would have voted to fund the overtime as long as some "fat was cut" elsewhere in the budget.
The courthouse lawn was the scene of many Black Lives Matter rallies held in May and June in the wake of the police killing of George Floyd, for which several police officers were fired and face charges. A white Missoula man has been charged for unlawfully detaining a Black teenager at one of the rallies.
