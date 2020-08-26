WATCH NOW: Back to school - Missoula County Public Schools return to classes

Rebecca Ballantyne, another parent of a sixth-grader at Washington, said after dropping her daughter at school that she is "putting a lot of faith in the idea that the people whose profession this is have done the groundwork to make it safe."

Ballantyne said she's not confident that in-person instruction will last long, but said her daughter was excited to come back to school.

"I think she would have been more apprehensive had this pandemic not be happening," she said. "She's ready to jump in more than she would have been otherwise."

Ballantyne and Hansen both have children in sixth and third grades. They said they've encouraged their kids to wear masks and wash their hands, and said that the guidance has gone over well for the most part, with the exception of Hansen telling her son that he would have to wear a mask at recess. "That wasn't a hit with him," she said.

Vinny Giammona, principal of Chief Charlo Elementary School, told the Missoulian at the day's end that attendance was good overall.

"We had a great turnout and it was just good to see the kids in the room being able to work with the teachers and have learning going on finally after a long break," he said.