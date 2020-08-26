WATCH NOW: Back to school - Missoula County Public Schools return to classes

Kindergartners, sixth-graders and ninth-graders attending Missoula County Public Schools returned to classes on Wednesday for the first day of the fall semester, and the first time back since schools closed last spring due to COVID-19.
"We're doing this today, but I still feel that it's not final," Carin Hansen, a parent, said after dropping her sixth-grader off at Washington Middle School. "I'm still kind of straddling the 'what if' but I think the social-emotional piece is so needed."
A lot will be different this year. Classes will be smaller, students and staff will have to wear masks, and schedules will alternate between online and in-person instruction. Some students may stick with remote learning and opt for the district's Online Academy, and other families are homeschooling.
Families have until Sept. 4 to register for the MCPS Online Academy; however, many of the district's students are returning to schools this week, with different grades attending on different days. Next week, students will attend school on certain days based on their designated group, and complete assignments remotely on the other days. The model aims to keep class sizes small, and may change if the district enters another phase of its reopening plan.
Rebecca Ballantyne, another parent of a sixth-grader at Washington, said after dropping her daughter at school that she is "putting a lot of faith in the idea that the people whose profession this is have done the groundwork to make it safe."
Ballantyne said she's not confident that in-person instruction will last long, but said her daughter was excited to come back to school.
"I think she would have been more apprehensive had this pandemic not be happening," she said. "She's ready to jump in more than she would have been otherwise."
Ballantyne and Hansen both have children in sixth and third grades. They said they've encouraged their kids to wear masks and wash their hands, and said that the guidance has gone over well for the most part, with the exception of Hansen telling her son that he would have to wear a mask at recess. "That wasn't a hit with him," she said.
Vinny Giammona, principal of Chief Charlo Elementary School, told the Missoulian at the day's end that attendance was good overall.
"We had a great turnout and it was just good to see the kids in the room being able to work with the teachers and have learning going on finally after a long break," he said.
Giammona said Charlo's teachers and staff have stayed in communication with families, and that all of the students they expected to be in attendance were there today. Giammona noted that attendance numbers could change with registration still open for the Online Academy, but said that he expects somewhere between 10% to 20% of the district's population to pursue the remote option.
Despite all of the changes this year, some things aren't all that different. Hansen said she experienced a parental rite of passage Wednesday morning when her daughter asked, "Do you have to walk me, Mom?" as she dropped her off.
"She was ready to take this next journey into middle school and that was pretty cool," Hansen said.
