WATCH NOW: Echoes for the future — 2070 time capsule in place in new library

There will come a time in the year 2070 when the director of the Missoula Public Library receives a message from the past.
Actually it’ll come from a national time capsule registry (who knew?), and if all goes as planned it’ll lead to the opening of a stainless steel box tucked away 50 years earlier in the high-rise library on East Front and Main, if those streets are still called that.
The capsule will contain artifacts and writings from people important to the city and county of Missoula and those who were key in making the dream come true of a new 2020 library built next to the old one that opened on April 1, 1974.
Geoff Badenoch won’t say where the sealed vault — 1 foot by 1 foot by 14 inches — will be placed.
“Think of it as a cubbyhole,” he said, one that building contractors identified and that won’t be stumbled upon in the next 50 years.
A board member of the Missoula Library Foundation, Badenoch took on the time capsule project in May.
“In the early 2000s, when we did the Bank Street Park project we did a time capsule,” the former director of the Missoula Redevelopment Agency said. “It was kind of on my mind that it would be a great way to commemorate the new library.”
Construction began in 2018 on the $37.5-million library. Director Honore Bray said Monday the official opening, delayed from July by COVID-related issues, is still on hold. A soft opening with small crowds will probably take its place in late September.
So what will the time capsule hold?
Badenoch emphasized there’ll be no gold doubloons or $100 bills — “nothing with that kind of value.”
“Its value is going to be to the people of 2070,” he said.
There’ll be facemasks from the coronavirus era, knickknacks, a City of Missoula commemorative coin, courtesy of Mayor John Engen, and a “Vote for Libraries” pin from 1970.
"So when they open up the time capsule the pin will be 100 years old,” Badenoch said.
He wrote the cover letter at the top of the stack, which explains and inventories what lies beneath. They include letters from Bray; Engen; Missoula County commissioners Juanita Vero, Josh Slotnick, and Dave Strohmaier, and past mayor Daniel Kemmis.
Others who contributed included Shaun Gant, poet and Hellgate High School librarian; Missoulian editor and crime novelist Gwen Florio, and Susan Patrick Hay of United Way.
Barbara Theroux agreed to write a letter. The former owner of Fact and Fiction Book Store downtown “has been just an amazing help (to the library) in very important but quiet ways,” Badenoch said. “I thought it was important to have Barbara. She’s one of the absolute rock-solid book lovers of the world.”
Badenoch kept his vow to all the contributors that he wouldn’t read what they wrote.
“What I tried to impress on everybody I invited is this is not for today. Whatever you write or contribute is for 50 years from now,” he said. “I myself expect to be long dead in 50 years, and I suspect everybody who contributed will be, too. I hoped that would give them the opportunity for a candor, frankness and honesty shielded by 50 years of distance that they might say what was really on their hearts and minds. I just have to trust that they did.”
Bray said her message to her counterpart in the future expressed gratitude "that Missoula was so gracious to allow a new library to be built.”
She identified the architects chosen by “a group of 22 community individuals,” and said she hoped they enjoy the building as much in 50 years as she suspects the people right now will.
Engen provided his letter to the Missoulian. He addressed his thoughts to “future Missoulians” and said he wrote them “during a time of great turmoil in our nation and a global pandemic.”
By the time they read it, the mayor said, “history will have judged many of us and the verdict will be in.”
Despite all the world’s woes, Missoula “is still a thriving place on this day in 2020,” Engen wrote, “and this library is a testament to the commitment of residents to build something lasting and meaningful and beautiful, a space where all are welcome, where minds can expand, where kids can find joy, where people gather for the greater good and words, in all their combinations, continue to express universal truths through the art of letters."
