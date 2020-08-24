WATCH NOW: Echoes for the future — 2070 time capsule in place in new library

Badenoch kept his vow to all the contributors that he wouldn’t read what they wrote.

“What I tried to impress on everybody I invited is this is not for today. Whatever you write or contribute is for 50 years from now,” he said. “I myself expect to be long dead in 50 years, and I suspect everybody who contributed will be, too. I hoped that would give them the opportunity for a candor, frankness and honesty shielded by 50 years of distance that they might say what was really on their hearts and minds. I just have to trust that they did.”

Bray said her message to her counterpart in the future expressed gratitude "that Missoula was so gracious to allow a new library to be built.”

She identified the architects chosen by “a group of 22 community individuals,” and said she hoped they enjoy the building as much in 50 years as she suspects the people right now will.

Engen provided his letter to the Missoulian. He addressed his thoughts to “future Missoulians” and said he wrote them “during a time of great turmoil in our nation and a global pandemic.”

By the time they read it, the mayor said, “history will have judged many of us and the verdict will be in.”

Despite all the world’s woes, Missoula “is still a thriving place on this day in 2020,” Engen wrote, “and this library is a testament to the commitment of residents to build something lasting and meaningful and beautiful, a space where all are welcome, where minds can expand, where kids can find joy, where people gather for the greater good and words, in all their combinations, continue to express universal truths through the art of letters."

