WATCH NOW: Fresh ice: Rattlesnake volunteers build new rink

As temperatures cool down, ice rink volunteers at Pineview Park are adding a second skating surface for younger skaters in Missoula.
Bill Bevis, one of the co-founders of the Pineview Park ice rink, said the new 20-by-30-foot rink should be ready to skate in the coming weeks.
“It’s grass at the moment,” Bevis said. “It has sides and we’re gonna be filling it up this weekend when the weather gets cold again.”
Bevis said that because of the COVID-19 pandemic, he and fellow volunteers Paul Sharkey and Dave Harmon all worried the existing big rink would be inundated with skaters this year. So they decided to create a second rink.
Bevis said that the main rink opened earlier this week and 20 or 30 people had already come to skate on Tuesday and Wednesday. The smaller rink will help keep skaters distanced.
He said that while the original ice rink has a kiddie corner, the new ice gives younger children their own place to skate away from stray pucks.
“It’s a place where little kids can be safely away from the hockey games and teenagers or whatever,” he said.
Bevis and his friend Sharkey started the Pineview ice rink 45 years ago when they saw Missoula needed a place to skate.
Support Local Journalism
“I talked to some friends who were firemen and there was kind of a natural depression and we opened up fire hydrants and flooded it one night at 0 (degrees),” he said in a phone interview. “We just had a lot of people in town who wanted to play hockey and had no place else to go so the moment we flooded the rink, people started showing up everywhere.”
That began the tradition of the ice rink.
“We just started making the ice and then other skaters started showing," he said.
Bevis has been skating all his life, always with a hockey stick in his hand. He plans to continue to play in a league this year.
The Pineview Park Ice Rink Executive “Bored” (as they jokingly call themselves) is a group of volunteers who help maintain the Rattlesnake neighborhood ice rinks with funding from the Missoula city government.
Bevis said that he’s sort of the chief “gatherer” of the ice makers. The group consists of Bevis, Sharkey, Harmon and Craig Podner.
It’s a volunteer operation using a John Deere tractor with a snow blower, a power broom and a drag-behind plow from the city of Missoula to help groom the ice. They also received the old Zamboni from Glacier Ice Rink that the city had helped provide.
It’s an all-natural ice rink. The volunteers regularly add water with either small hoses or fire hoses, depending on the temperature.
Missoula Parks and Recreation Director Donna Gaukler said that the public-private partnership has had long benefits.
“No time before have people so appreciated the ability to be outdoors having fun," Gaukler said. "We couldn’t do it without them so this is a unique group of volunteers."
Public skate is 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily unless closed for maintenance. The rink is reserved for volunteers from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on weekends.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.