WATCH NOW: Fresh ice: Rattlesnake volunteers build new rink

“I talked to some friends who were firemen and there was kind of a natural depression and we opened up fire hydrants and flooded it one night at 0 (degrees),” he said in a phone interview. “We just had a lot of people in town who wanted to play hockey and had no place else to go so the moment we flooded the rink, people started showing up everywhere.”

That began the tradition of the ice rink.

“We just started making the ice and then other skaters started showing," he said.

Bevis has been skating all his life, always with a hockey stick in his hand. He plans to continue to play in a league this year.

The Pineview Park Ice Rink Executive “Bored” (as they jokingly call themselves) is a group of volunteers who help maintain the Rattlesnake neighborhood ice rinks with funding from the Missoula city government.

Bevis said that he’s sort of the chief “gatherer” of the ice makers. The group consists of Bevis, Sharkey, Harmon and Craig Podner.

It’s a volunteer operation using a John Deere tractor with a snow blower, a power broom and a drag-behind plow from the city of Missoula to help groom the ice. They also received the old Zamboni from Glacier Ice Rink that the city had helped provide.