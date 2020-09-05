WATCH NOW: Ghosts await along the Hiawatha trail

The parking lot at the East Portal was almost full by early afternoon on the last Tuesday of August. It was 110 years and one day after a wet snow fell on the Bitterroots, helping douse the devastating fires that blew up on Aug. 20 and 21. Rescue trains had barged through flames in attempts to save settlers, miners and railroad workers along the same trail hundreds of bicyclists of almost all ages take leisurely rides every day of the summer today.

Bike-toting vehicles with license plates from 15 states had pulled in from the Taft Exit of Interstate 90. Washington, Idaho, Utah and Montana were well-represented in the parking lot, but there were vehicles from Wisconsin, Illinois, Arkansas and Texas as well. Ghosts or no ghosts, the Hiawatha is a draw.

The Hiawatha is administered by Lookout Pass Ski Area in Idaho, five miles above the Taft exit. Lookout Pass general manager Brian Bessel said ridership went up 71% in the four years before this one, culminating in a record of almost 60,000 visitors in 2019. It's on pace to smash that mark this year before the final day on Sept. 20 after a dry and smoke-free summer.

"We're up between 11 and 12% year to date, and it looks good that we'll continue on that pace," Matt Sawyer, Lookout Pass director of marketing, said last week. "We should finish with 67,000 to 68,000 visits, possibly more."