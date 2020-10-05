WATCH NOW: Missoula caregivers demand hazard pay, PPE, other resources

“We were asked to reuse our N95 masks. We also struggled in not getting medical grade gloves, and we were asked to use deli grade gloves. During a pandemic, this is unacceptable,” Stacy said. “Montana has seen spikes in the last month and we don’t want to go through a PPE shortage again.”

The group specifically called out Montana’s Republican U.S. Sen. Steve Daines for not supporting the original HEROES Act, with around seven of them visiting Daines’ office downtown after the press conference at the hospital to express their grievances. No one answered the door.

In an emailed statement, Daines' office said he's supported hazard pay since the beginning of the pandemic.

"Senator Daines is pushing several bipartisan priorities in the Senate's next COVID-19 package. What's important is putting something forward that can get signed into law. As we've seen for months now, that will not happen with the HEROES act," said Miles Novak, Daines' spokesperson. "Negotiations on a bipartisan compromise are underway, and Senator Daines is fighting for Montana priorities including targeted relief for Montana families, workers and small businesses in the package."