WATCH NOW: Missoula firm's device takes aim at coronavirus, others

Gardiner said the machine has been in the works for years and that the company switched its focus away from supermarket carts, as well as other wheeled devices such as wheelchairs, to schools when the pandemic hit this spring and the company saw “a community need.” Earlier this year, Kart Kleen touted its device for use in disinfecting personal protective equipment.

U.S. Sen. Steve Daines, R-Mont., who stopped by Hellgate Middle School for Friday's demonstration, praised the $40,000 device as “noninvasive, simple and easy to use.”

Much as with the airport scanners, objects are laid on a conveyor and travel through the machine for about 28 seconds.

Daines also praised the made-in-Montana aspect of the venture. Kart Kleen is based in Missoula, with a manufacturing facility in Bozeman. Gardiner said the company has 10 employees now but hopes — possibly with the help of CARES Act funds — to ramp up quickly if Kleen Kart starts getting orders for the machines.

The company is seeking FDA approval to allow the device to be used in hospitals, he said.