WATCH NOW: Missoula officials deliver COVID-19 briefing

The Missoula City-County Health Department discusses new restrictions and why it doesn't identify if a person contracted COVID-19 from a specific business or location.
Tags
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.
Anne Cruikshank
Digital editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today