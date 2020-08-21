 Skip to main content
WATCH NOW: Missoula Symphony to stream concerts for 2020-21 season
The Missoula Symphony Orchestra is moving to an online streaming model for its 2020-21 season.

The five masterworks concerts, spotlighting classic pieces from the repertoire and performed by smaller ensembles, will be joined by a Holiday Pops concert as well. They'll be recorded with KUFM at different sites, some inside and some outside, and you'll be able to watch them at home.

Earlier this year, the nonprofit Missoula Symphony Association conducted a survey of musicians and audience members to get their feedback on what a concert season should look like during a pandemic.

The symphony normally performs at the University of Montana's Dennison Theatre, which would present too many challenges for social distancing for both the audience and the performers.

"The musicians were eager to play, but not without a lot of safeguards, and so the repertoire that we came up with, and the smaller ensembles, that is a direct response to what we heard them say," according to Jo May Salonen, the MSA's executive director.

Likewise, audience members surveyed said they were eager to support the symphony, but only in a safe fashion. 

The first concert, on Friday, Sept. 18, at 7:30 p.m., features a 13-person string ensemble, a string quartet, a brass quintet and a woodwind quintet. It will be shot in advance by a KUFM crew on a ranch near Kelly Island. Salonen said it's the MSO's first try at a streamed concert, so having a pre-recorded hour of music would result in higher quality video, including multiple angles.

"We want to make sure that we have great video and shorts of orchestra members so the viewing audience can feel as close as possible," she said.

The ensembles also need to be playing in separate parts of the ranch to keep their distance.

Last season, the symphony was holding auditions for its search for a new artistic director-conductor, in which each candidate would visit Missoula for interviews and lead a masterworks concert. The last visit by the final candidate, Zoe Zeniodi, was postponed. They hope to bring her to town in October to complete the search.

More details are pending on the later masterworks concerts, the Family Concert and Holiday Pops, which will have contributions from the Missoula Symphony Chorale in some capacity.

Tickets are on sale this week, and more information on how to watch the shows will go out before the first concert.

