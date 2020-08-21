WATCH NOW: Missoula Symphony to stream concerts for 2020-21 season

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Missoula Symphony Orchestra is moving to an online streaming model for its 2020-21 season.

The five masterworks concerts, spotlighting classic pieces from the repertoire and performed by smaller ensembles, will be joined by a Holiday Pops concert as well. They'll be recorded with KUFM at different sites, some inside and some outside, and you'll be able to watch them at home.

Earlier this year, the nonprofit Missoula Symphony Association conducted a survey of musicians and audience members to get their feedback on what a concert season should look like during a pandemic.

The symphony normally performs at the University of Montana's Dennison Theatre, which would present too many challenges for social distancing for both the audience and the performers.

"The musicians were eager to play, but not without a lot of safeguards, and so the repertoire that we came up with, and the smaller ensembles, that is a direct response to what we heard them say," according to Jo May Salonen, the MSA's executive director.

Likewise, audience members surveyed said they were eager to support the symphony, but only in a safe fashion.