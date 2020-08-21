WATCH NOW: Missoula's new family crisis shelter nears completion

“This shelter is going to be transformative,” said Weese of the nearly 37,000-square-foot building that has separate, secure wings for homeless families and victims of domestic violence. Although the shelter was designed before the current pandemic, its 25 individual family units — each with its own bathroom — are ideal for social distancing.

Last year, the YWCA’s seven-bedroom, three-bath shelter served more than 250 people, with 25 in the shelter at any one time, she said. For those people, already under severe stress, “the current shelter is very chaotic,” she said.

Shelter workers feared an uptick in calls when the Gov. Steve Bullock implemented a stay-at-home order in March, which effectively isolated domestic violence victims with their abusers. "But there was a lull, like an eerie quiet, on our crisis line," she said. By July, after the state's phased reopening began in May, the number of calls picked up and the shelter was full again, she said.

“This is noble work, providing voice for those who don't have a voice,” said Daines. He praised the collaboration of nonprofits and businesses on the Meadowlark project — "this great safe place," he called it — adding that “in an unfortunate age for a lot of division in our country, it’s nice to see people coming together.”