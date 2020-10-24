WATCH NOW: 'My voice will still be heard'

I think that to me, personally, this election feels so personal because I'm actually old enough to understand the consequences of the election. In 2016 … it was important to me, but I was 18 and a freshman in college. I didn’t have a whole lot of experience in the real world. And so now I'm 23, I'm graduated, and me and my children are going to be then seeing the consequences of what this election will bring.

A big voting issue for me is I'm very pro-life, so I see that as an issue of the right to life and the right of the unborn babies to be born and be able to experience life for the next 20-to-80 years … so that to me is why I think it's such an important election, is because pro life issues are honestly front and center in this election.

Everyone should vote. And vote based on what you believe is best for this country. Even though we may not all agree on the way to get there, everybody wants what is best for this country and for this country to prosper and thrive for years to come. ... We all just have different avenues of getting there. So no matter who you're voting for, I think it's just so important that everybody votes and gets their opinions out there.

Joseph Running Crane, 31

'I can't stand by and be OK with that'

