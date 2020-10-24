WATCH NOW: 'My voice will still be heard'

Turn your ear over here with us, for a moment, won’t you?
No, not to the radio or television ads, but to the people. Away from the muck spilling out of the airwaves from Super PACs and unsettling attack ads. It is not the shadowy donors nor the dead presidents on their dollar bills whose voices will be heard on Election Day, but the voices of the voters who have hopes, dreams, children and grandparents on the line Nov. 3.
This election has an electricity about it that seems impending. Perhaps every election in some way has had a similar effect, but in each step through the process, each election has been animated by the people: The judges who officiate the local precincts, the organizers who fire up voter turnout and, of course, the voters — people — who will decide where the community goes from here.
With less than two weeks from Election Day, the Missoulian asked voters what is driving them to the polls this year and not what they fear but what inspires them in 2020. You've heard from the candidates. Now hear from the voters.
The following quotes have been condensed for brevity.
Georgia Walker-Keleher, 18
'Role models are super important'
The person is important to me; someone who is kind and moral. I think as young people, role models are super important. The president is the most visible role model there is, so I think I want my generation to have someone to look up to. But there are definitely policy concerns for me.
Climate change — we have 10 years max, and so that's really terrifying and it feels like a last chance. I'm really grateful this is the first election I get to vote in. Also health care; it's a pandemic, it’s very important. (And) the racial inequity that has been brought to light recently. I think it’s so important to have a leader that's going to take this momentum and there’s been people working at this for decades, and I think this is a moment we could see such huge change, and so I want to see that change.
I think there’s a lot of people that have hope, and I think in the history of the U.S., the greatest changes, the most positive changes, have come after really great hardships. And I think this has obviously been a really hard year, a hard four years I would say, but I think that America can take these hardships and turn them into positive change. … Whoever the next president is, I hope they focus on uniting our country because that’s really what’s important.
Taylor Powell, 23
'Everyone should vote'
I think that to me, personally, this election feels so personal because I'm actually old enough to understand the consequences of the election. In 2016 … it was important to me, but I was 18 and a freshman in college. I didn’t have a whole lot of experience in the real world. And so now I'm 23, I'm graduated, and me and my children are going to be then seeing the consequences of what this election will bring.
A big voting issue for me is I'm very pro-life, so I see that as an issue of the right to life and the right of the unborn babies to be born and be able to experience life for the next 20-to-80 years … so that to me is why I think it's such an important election, is because pro life issues are honestly front and center in this election.
Everyone should vote. And vote based on what you believe is best for this country. Even though we may not all agree on the way to get there, everybody wants what is best for this country and for this country to prosper and thrive for years to come. ... We all just have different avenues of getting there. So no matter who you're voting for, I think it's just so important that everybody votes and gets their opinions out there.
Joseph Running Crane, 31
'I can't stand by and be OK with that'
What I look for in a candidate, there’s the overarching ideas of being a person of color. There are the big ones, ideas about race relations and tribal sovereignty, relations with tribes, and respecting treaties. However, this (election) is interesting because it's very contextual. We have some very unique challenges this year with the pandemic, with everything else that’s happened in 2020 its kind of a matter of how these candidates are going to deal with some of these unique challenges. And currently the administration right now, in my opinion, isn't doing so well.
We weren’t considered citizens until 1924. That’ll be 100 years in four years and that is not a very long time at all for us to have been voters in the first place, despite the fact that we fought in U.S. military conflicts before that.
A lot of my politics and a lot of my ideas were so informed by anger. Which isn’t to say that I'm not angry now, but so much of it was informed by anger and I just thought that was good enough. But then I realized that … when I would engage with dialogues with people about specific issues or historical things, I just couldn’t say anything and the more I learned about the history of the vote, history of the native vote, history of this country in general — the things they don’t teach you in high school — that kind of swayed me more intellectual-wise on my distastes and worry about where this society is heading.
I called it the day Trump was elected, that 'I'm afraid that this will be a waking reality for me, that he’s in office,' and I was very right about that for the past four years. … This past year, this whole year, he’s just making unbelievably terrible decisions and I can’t stand by and be OK with that.
Amelu Ruff, 19
'Voting absolutely does re-energize me'
The Black Lives Matter movement, absolutely crucial because … the Black Lives Matter movement is talking about something that’s already been a problem for so long, and I think that was one of the biggest 'Aha’s' for me. It's like now, suddenly, everyone else is on the same wavelength as I have lived my whole life. And so I think it's really, really important that these leaders understand the demand for change.
I’m just very, very cautious of everything, the way I dress, where my hands are, how I look, how I present myself, and it's really exhausting, to be honest, and defeating sometimes. But ultimately, I want to be myself, I don't want to be a color. And I think that's why it's so important right now that I vote because I want to be just a human. … Voting absolutely does re-energize me. It just gives me a sense of power that i often feel is sometimes taken away by the judgement and opinions that white people have of me. Voting is like, 'Hey, you can still judge me, but my voice will still be heard, and you don’t get to defer that or change that in any sense.'
This election feels important this year because it's going to pave the trajectory of our future and either tear down systems that oppress or rebuild them.
Nancy Maxson, 63
'Take the kids to the polls'
Don’t expect any candidate to keep their promises. They can't. Circumstances change, and they're not in a vacuum; no public official is making decisions alone. They have to consult their fellow legislators, their fellow city council people, their House members, so they can't just say, 'I am going to do this,' they can't possibly achieve that goal. It just can't happen. Or maybe they say, 'This is what I'm going to do,' and then there’s a pandemic, or something like that.
What's really important to me is that we have a culture of voting. I grew up in a family where you voted, it was expected you voted. On my 18th birthday my mother took me to the elections office and registered me to vote.
I like to encourage parents to engage their children in the voting process. If you've got an absentee ballot, sit down with it at the kitchen table with your kids, fill it out, have them walk to the mailbox with you or go to the drop off box. When you have polls again, take the kids to the polls. It builds that culture of voting and patriotic responsibility that we really need with voting. I missed one in the 80s, and I still feel guilty.
Geoff Badenoch, 66
'Elections are fair, they are safe'
I always get excited for Elections Day. As an undergraduate in college, I majored in political science, and I voted in 1972. (It) was my first election as an 18-year-old, and I’ve never missed an election since.
I started off as a polling place worker and then moved up to become a polling place manager. And I’ve managed polling places at the University Center and most recently at the Senior Citizens Center.
I think this year is different because there’s been a lot of noise calling into question the fairness and security and safety of our elections, and so I think it’s been incumbent upon the Elections Office to demonstrate to the public that our elections are fair, they are safe and their votes are secure.
You can look at all the structure of our political system and you can see massive parties, extraordinary amounts of money being spent, but at the end of the day, it's the voter, the individual voter casting his or her vote with everybody else who's voting that determines the outcome of who’s going to govern us. So it's gotta be one of the most important things in my world when I think about politics. We can’t do much about the money in politics, we can’t do much about ads that are not fair, we can’t do much about mudslinging that’s been going on for forever. But so has voting, and as long as people trust the voting process, and with that trust are willing to participate in the voting process, it works.
