WATCH NOW: New Mineral County sheriff faces longstanding challenges

"I was lucky enough to get selected for the job," he said. "I'm here and I'm here to work."

While the mid-level issues are being sorted out, reopening the jail remains the county's Sisyphean task. In hopes of attracting detention officers, Toth managed to get the county to bump up the pay to $15 an hour. In three weeks, they got just one application. That's not to say there are no workers available. In August, the governor's office reported statewide unemployment numbers that put Mineral County at 7.4%, up 2.5% from the same time last year. It's a head-scratcher, said Mineral County Commissioner Roman Zylawy.

"It really puzzles me," he said. "It's not always about money. Even when you raise the wages, we're still not getting applications. Neither is our sawmill in St. Regis. All our schools, they're looking for bus drivers."

Zylawy said the workforce is somewhat hampered by the county's geography: just 7% of the county is private land, while the rest of the area is owned by the state or federal government. This translates to less area to build new industry, let alone more housing for more workers. The commissioner said one option on the table is building apartments on county-owned land to house teachers, deputies and, hopefully someday, detention officers, although that proposal hasn't made its way into serious discussions.