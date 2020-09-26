WATCH NOW: New Mineral County sheriff faces longstanding challenges

SUPERIOR — It's a thin hallway between the cell blocks in the Mineral County jail, but Sheriff Mike Toth's voice still makes a booming echo through the hollow structure:
"It's like a ghost town in here."
The county's 28-bed jail has been a source of frustration for years, having closed, reopened and closed again over three sheriff's administrations. The county has been unable to retain detention officers, so inmates are held in Sanders, Missoula and Ravalli counties; one woman is being held in Gallatin County, the closest place with an open bed. But Toth said with counties and prisons around the state in desperate need of some elbow room, it also presents opportunity, something the once-gold-rich county knows something about. In fact, Toth has made a point to embrace that heritage by putting the county's patches back on deputy's uniforms, bearing pioneer miner George Gildersleeve panning for gold in the Snowshoe Creek generations ago.
"We'll be flying the colors," Toth said of the patch. "Stuff like that is for the community."
Toth took the office in early August. Call him an optimist for taking the job, but Toth is motivated by a sense of nostalgia from working for the Mineral County Sheriff's Office 20 years ago. Anita Parkin was the sheriff then, when it was a well-tuned operation busting drug traffickers on the highway and being in touch with its community.
Much has changed. When Toth arrived, deputies were responding to calls by phone. This practice began before COVID-19, but still perhaps out of some sense of self-preservation for equipment. During an interview in his new office last week, Toth said patrol cars — some of which have racked up more than 200,000 miles and others attached to their bumpers with duct tape — have recently broken down while responding to calls. Toth is driving his personal vehicle on county time because his sheriff's office vehicle is currently broken down.
But law enforcement response by phone? Toth said he ended that practice immediately.
"They've been instructed each and every call they're going to show up," Toth said. "We're going to touch everyone, go see people face-to-face."
After his first stint as a Mineral County deputy from 1994 to 2004, Toth transferred to the Seattle Police Department and worked his way up to detective there. He returned to his hometown Billings in 2010 to start up his own private investigator firm. The county commissioners selected him as sheriff on July 31.
Mineral County's new sheriff has arrived in a time of turmoil for local law enforcement. During the summer, a wave of deputies left for other work, the undersheriff retired and then-Sheriff Mike Boone resigned, leaving three deputies on call in a county of roughly 4,100 people where Interstate 90 creates a more pronounced drug problem, touching other issues like poverty, mental illness and domestic abuse. The timing of Boone's resignation meant the new sheriff would be appointed, rather than elected, which created heartburn for some residents, as well, according to minutes from Mineral County commissioners' meetings in July.
The county's housing situation hasn't made things any easier.
"With COVID going on, all the real estate is bought up," Toth said. "There's nothing for rent. I'm crashing at a retired sergeant's house right now because I can't find a place."
Still, the sheriff's office is already in better shape than when Toth got here. The office is back to a full deputy staff, eight including Toth and Undersheriff Wayne Cashman, and Toth has also managed to come up with some creative solutions to some of the department's shortfalls. One of the deputies is paid for with federal grant money. He's set up a lease agreement with a company in Washington for six new patrol cars, slated to arrive in December. He spent some drug forfeiture money to purchase new body cameras. He even sold the county's narcotics dog to the Montana Highway Patrol to have some more cash to operate with.
"It's refreshing," Ellen Donahue, Mineral County Attorney, said of Toth's hurry-up playbook. "It actually motivates everyone else because we definitely need increased morale. We need to come together as a community, as county employees. We're public servants, and when we see someone come in that's new and wants to make changes, not for changes' sake but because we have serious issues, I think it motivates the rest of us to do better at our own jobs."
As an unmarried man with a new job, Toth said his singular focus lends itself well to the task before him.
"I was lucky enough to get selected for the job," he said. "I'm here and I'm here to work."
While the mid-level issues are being sorted out, reopening the jail remains the county's Sisyphean task. In hopes of attracting detention officers, Toth managed to get the county to bump up the pay to $15 an hour. In three weeks, they got just one application. That's not to say there are no workers available. In August, the governor's office reported statewide unemployment numbers that put Mineral County at 7.4%, up 2.5% from the same time last year. It's a head-scratcher, said Mineral County Commissioner Roman Zylawy.
"It really puzzles me," he said. "It's not always about money. Even when you raise the wages, we're still not getting applications. Neither is our sawmill in St. Regis. All our schools, they're looking for bus drivers."
Zylawy said the workforce is somewhat hampered by the county's geography: just 7% of the county is private land, while the rest of the area is owned by the state or federal government. This translates to less area to build new industry, let alone more housing for more workers. The commissioner said one option on the table is building apartments on county-owned land to house teachers, deputies and, hopefully someday, detention officers, although that proposal hasn't made its way into serious discussions.
While the jail sits empty and law enforcement transports inmates to other counties, Zylawy said the county's budget has held level because there aren't six detention officers on the payroll. But it's not an ideal situation. Donahue, the county prosecutor, said Mineral County may soon wear out its welcome in other county jails. And while some crimes require someone to be jailed until they go before a judge, in some cases, people who could be jailed are turned loose out of convenience.
"If it's not something where they have to go to jail by law, then they have to be booked and released," she said. "So there's definitely some concerns.
"It's been really, really tough," Donahue added. "For law enforcement, for courts, for clerks of courts, everybody."
Toth was aware of the challenges coming into the office, and he's holding on to the sentiment of 20 years ago, hoping to bring some pride back to the sheriff's office. He's willing to explore partnerships with other counties and the state to look for staff. If he's able to wrangle some overflow inmates from the state Corrections Department, that could mean a new revenue stream to sustain the jail over time.
Those connections take time, though, and Toth needs detention officers to staff the facility 24 hours a day.
"We're trying to think outside the box. I thought when I raised the money we'd get applications," he said. "But it's my second month, and I'm excited for the changes to come."
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.