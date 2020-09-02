WATCH NOW: Old-time tricks heal old wounds at Skookum Butte Lookout

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

For all the old skills on display at Skookum Butte Lookout, older questions remain unanswered.

In particular, how’d a bunch of Forest Service carpenters get two dozen tree trunks on top of a rocky knob when they’re too heavy for a horse to haul?

“It really beats me to figure out how they got those logs up there,” said Lolo National Forest archaeologist Sydney Bacon. “We had to bring in helicopter help. Then they had to be peeled and shaped to the right size, and placed in the right spots like a Lincoln Log game.”

That “game” took a full five days before the first move could be played. That is, the modern-day work crew spent a week shaping, placing, rejecting, reshaping, replacing, rejecting again (repeat) the bottom course of new logs that formed the foundation of the lookout cabin before they sat properly. For reference, these logs are the same size as the ones special-forces military trainees have to lift when their sergeants want to make them cry.