WATCH NOW: Private airplane flights into Missoula up 25% in July

Over 1,000 more private planes landed at the Missoula International Airport this past July compared to July 2019, according to airport Director Cris Jensen. That's an increase of 25%.

“That’s everything from small-single engine, four-seat aircraft to very large corporate jets that would be comparable to an airliner,” Jensen said. “It’s kind of accelerating. In June we were up only 4%, in May we were down 26% and in April we were down 47%, so we’re seeing kind of a rebound from months where we were deepest in the pandemic. Now we’re actually ahead of where we’d be in a normal year.”

The airport doesn’t have any tracking mechanism to log where flights are originating, Jensen said.

In July 2020, there were 5,522 “general aviation operations” as private plane landings are called, while in July 2019 there were 4,426.

Forrest Gue, the director of operations at private aviation company Minuteman Aviation next to the airport, said there’s been a big uptick since June 1.

“Ever since the governor opened up the 14-day quarantine period, it was kind of like turning the light switch on,” he said.

They also don’t keep track of where planes originate, but Gue said they chat with pilots and passengers.