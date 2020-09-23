WATCH NOW: 'Project Westside Park,' mini doc, unveiled for Missoula playground

"There were quite a few tears that were welled up," Sippy said.

Lowell Elementary has had an enrollment of roughly 300 students, and in the documentary, Frank said collaboration has a significant effect on learning, and students need to play in order to collaborate and learn.

"So a playground is just as essential as books to an elementary school. And a safe playground is absolutely one of the most important things I can guarantee a family and student as a principal," Frank said.

She noted numerous studies show that after students come in from recess, their academic achievement increases. She also said play is critical to developing their motor skills, building their endurance, and helping to create healthy lifestyles.

Meg Whicher, with Parks and Rec, said children learn social skills, problem solving, crisis management, and how to get along in a park. "Play creates the building blocks to society at a young age.

"It all happens on a playground. And so these spaces that facilitate that type of socio and emotional learning within kids are vital to create the next generation of community members that know how to interact with each other and solve problems," Whicher said in the documentary.