WATCH NOW: Restored WWII bomber touches down in Missoula

Only after more encouragement did the pilot agree to sign his name only. His grandson filled out the rest of the details, and the signature remains among those of his predecessors.

Gates doesn’t know any more about the man’s story, or if he’ll be around to visit “Maid in the Shade” again this week.

“But he was very moved,” he said. “People had heard that he had signed the doors and were thanking him for his service on his way out, with tears in his eyes.”

It’s what she flies for.

The bomber is among 34 airworthy B-25s left, but one of just two with World War II histories.

Pilot Trevor Henson and co-pilot Brice LeClarre guided “Maid in the Shade” into western Montana from the east on a rainy morning. They took some time on their trip from Bozeman, where they spent the past two weeks, to fly low by request over Anaconda, to the presumed delight of a 95-year-old B-25 veteran living there.