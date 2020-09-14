WATCH NOW: Smoke to linger all week in Missoula area

There’s no relief in sight until possibly the end of the week, explained Missoula County air quality specialist Sarah Coefield.

“The smoke is coming in all in a continuous stream from Oregon and California fires, and we’re going to continue to see smoke for the next several days,” she said. “There’ll be no significant pattern shift until the end of the week. We won’t see much clean air during this week.”

She said there is a possibility that the upper level winds, which are driving the smoke from the southwest and west, could shift to blowing in from the northwest on Friday night and Saturday. However, there’s no guarantee that will happen. There’s also rain forecast for Saturday, but Coefield said that by itself won’t really help clean the air here unless it rains on the fires in California and Oregon.

“When that low pressure system swings through, it may deliver cleaner air, but that’s not going to come until maybe Friday and Saturday from what I’m seeing,” she said. “Rain here doesn’t really impact the air quality.”

She also said that even a bit of weather won’t stop the fires long-term.

“We could be right back to getting Oregon smoke by Sunday night,” she said.