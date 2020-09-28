WATCH NOW: VA chief touts telehealth programs in Montana visit

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A pilot telehealth program for veterans is being established in Eureka, with an eye toward having similar programs — possibly in Walmarts — around the state, Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie said Monday during a stop in Missoula.

Wilkie, accompanied by U.S. Sen. Steve Daines, visited VA facilities in Helena and Missoula on Monday; Wilkie also traveled to Kalispell.

Referencing Montana’s high per-capita population of veterans, and the state’s vast rural stretches, Daines, a Republican, touted the plan as a way “to use technology to bridge geographics.”

Wilkie said such technology will become increasingly important as Montana’s population of veterans is expected to grow. While the clinics in Walmarts will likely take a few years to establish, he cited the construction of the new $31 million David J. Thatcher VA Clinic on the corner of West Broadway and Mary Jane Boulevard as a response.