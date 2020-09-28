WATCH NOW: VA chief touts telehealth programs in Montana visit

A pilot telehealth program for veterans is being established in Eureka, with an eye toward having similar programs — possibly in Walmarts — around the state, Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie said Monday during a stop in Missoula.
Wilkie, accompanied by U.S. Sen. Steve Daines, visited VA facilities in Helena and Missoula on Monday; Wilkie also traveled to Kalispell.
Referencing Montana’s high per-capita population of veterans, and the state’s vast rural stretches, Daines, a Republican, touted the plan as a way “to use technology to bridge geographics.”
Wilkie said such technology will become increasingly important as Montana’s population of veterans is expected to grow. While the clinics in Walmarts will likely take a few years to establish, he cited the construction of the new $31 million David J. Thatcher VA Clinic on the corner of West Broadway and Mary Jane Boulevard as a response.
Even with advances in telehealth, said Dr. Judy Hayman, director of the Montana VA, “by far the vast majority want to come in and see us face to face.” The new clinic — at 52,000 square feet, it's more than double the size of the present space — is set to open early next winter, she said.
Wilkie touted a low rate of COVID-19 among veterans — 2,700 active cases out of 9.5 million veterans enrolled in the VA, he said. VA statistics put the active case number slightly higher, at 2,944, with 46,443 convalescent cases; 3,377 veterans have died in inpatient facilities of COVID-19.
According to a Military Times report this week, “the death rate among VA patients who have contracted the virus is nearly about 5.6 percent, a figure that has remained steady for the last month and sits well above the 2.9 percent rate for all Americans.”
Reporters covering Monday’s event were instructed that no political questions would be entertained. But politics crept in anyway.
U.S. Sen. Jon Tester, a Democrat – who like Republican Congressman Greg Gianforte sent a staffer to the event – issued a statement about Wilkie’s visit, saying he was “so frustrated that he would make his first official visit to Montana in the midst of a contested political campaign less than three weeks before Montanans started voting.”
“Equally troubling is the lack of a single public event during this visit, robbing our state’s veterans of the opportunity to ask questions and hear from him directly," Tester wrote.
As Daines spoke to the press during Monday’s event, a passer-by muttered, “Pipe down, (expletive).”
A few minutes later, a passing pickup came to a halt at the sight of the news conference and Nancy Clark and Gregory Fairbanks, fervent Daines supporters, hopped out.
“He’s got my vote,” said Fairbanks, who wore a cap that read “Iraq Combat Veteran.” Fairbanks, who served two tours with the U.S. Army in Iraq, in 2006-07, and 2008-09, said that if Daines were to lose his fight for re-election to his Democratic challenger, Gov. Steve Bullock, “the left will go haywire and destroy everything I went overseas to fight for.”
Just a few hours after Wilkie’s visit, Daines and Bullock were scheduled to debate and try to shore up the support of people like Monday’s onlookers.
The two have one more debate scheduled, sponsored by the Montana Television Network on Oct. 10.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.