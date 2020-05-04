Watch now: Western Montana rivers remain below flood stage for now

The first high-water spike of the season failed to reach predicted minor flood levels on the Clark Fork River through Missoula over the weekend.
There’ll be more to come, but snowpack levels and weather outlooks continue to point to average runoffs in the Clark Fork, Bitterroot, Flathead and Kootenai drainages of western Montana.
“We probably had just a little too much rain in the lower-elevation forecasts last week,” meteorologist Jeff Kitsmiller allowed Monday.
Minor flood level at the United States Geologic Service monitoring site near East Missoula is 7.5 feet. The Clark Fork danced around the 7.4-foot level Friday night into Saturday, peaking at 7.44 feet at 9.
Kitsmiller, of the Missoula National Weather Service, said the river may have reached trails but not roads or homes in the usual flooding trouble spots off Tower Street west of Reserve Street.
The National Weather Service is expecting moderate to heavy rains on Wednesday, with a potential of high winds and a couple of thunderstorms later in the day. But then it “gets nice pretty quickly” heading into the weekend, Kitsmiller said.
Weak systems dot the horizon but as far as another major storm after Wednesday, "there really isn’t anything that stands out," he said.
Last year the Clark Fork River peaked at 9.1 feet on May 18. That was on the heels of an epic 2018 flood season when the river rose to a whopping 13.63 feet on May 11.
This year, while lower and mid-elevations have lost their snowpack, it’s looking good up high, Kitsmiller said. “When you get up to those higher SNOTELS (snow telemetry sites) they’re still just barely losing their water.”
As of Monday, snow-water equivalents were at 116% of normal in the Flathead drainage, 109% in the lower Clark Fork, 103% in the upper Clark Fork and 101% in the Bitterroot. The region's dry spots are farther south, where the Jefferson River basin, including the Big Hole, Beaverhead and Ruby rivers, are at just 88% of normal snowpack.
While not at flood levels, western Montana streams are generally flowing at twice their normal velocities. One of the most roiling is the Blackfoot River, where the flow of 7,400 cubic feet per second Monday compared to the historic median for May 4 of 3,240 cfs.
