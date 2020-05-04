Watch now: Western Montana rivers remain below flood stage for now

Weak systems dot the horizon but as far as another major storm after Wednesday, "there really isn’t anything that stands out," he said.

Last year the Clark Fork River peaked at 9.1 feet on May 18. That was on the heels of an epic 2018 flood season when the river rose to a whopping 13.63 feet on May 11.

This year, while lower and mid-elevations have lost their snowpack, it’s looking good up high, Kitsmiller said. “When you get up to those higher SNOTELS (snow telemetry sites) they’re still just barely losing their water.”

As of Monday, snow-water equivalents were at 116% of normal in the Flathead drainage, 109% in the lower Clark Fork, 103% in the upper Clark Fork and 101% in the Bitterroot. The region's dry spots are farther south, where the Jefferson River basin, including the Big Hole, Beaverhead and Ruby rivers, are at just 88% of normal snowpack.

While not at flood levels, western Montana streams are generally flowing at twice their normal velocities. One of the most roiling is the Blackfoot River, where the flow of 7,400 cubic feet per second Monday compared to the historic median for May 4 of 3,240 cfs.

