WATCH NOW: With $126M new building on hold, St. Pat's adds 10-bed observation unit

Although the coronavirus pandemic has forced St. Patrick Hospital to postpone construction of a massive new $126-million, six-story outpatient building near downtown Missoula, the nonprofit hospital has still recently completed a large new expansion.
On Oct. 5, St. Patrick Hospital will welcome the first patients into its brand new 10,000-square-foot, 10-bed Clinical Decision Unit.
Carol Bensen, the chief nursing officer at St. Patrick Hospital, said the new addition is an observation unit that will increase capacity and allow for smoother, more efficient functions. Basically, it provides an alternative to discharge or hospital inpatient admission.
"The intent of the observation unit is to be able to have patients who come in through the Emergency Department and get triaged and start their treatment, and they're not really ready to go home, but we aren't sure if they need to be admitted to inpatient status," she explained.
So, they come to the new unit for a period of hours for additional treatment and diagnostics.
"And then from that point, we decide do they need inpatient admission or can they go home," she said. "And so the average length of stay over here is about anywhere from 16 to 23 hours. And it's called observation medicine and observation nursing, which has been around for a long time, about 30-35 years nationally. It's not a new concept to us, we just never had a unit to cohort these patients."
Right now, if the hospital admits a patient in observation, they go to an inpatient bed.
"So they think they're in inpatient, when in reality they're not, they're still considered an outpatient," she said. "The other advantage of being down here is the rapid delivery of care that happens in an Emergency Department happens over here. Maybe not quite as fast as an ED but not at the pace it happens in inpatient. That's how we get people out a little bit quicker."
Someone who has an asthma attack might come through the Emergency Department, get treated, but still not feel like they could go home safely.
"So we may bring them over here, keep them for a couple hours, give them repetitive breathing treatment in addition to doing some serial x-rays, and then from here if they need additional medical treatment they'd be admitted or we'll send them home and they'll continue treatment at home."
She said the hospital has recruited nurses from other departments in the hospital to staff the new unit.
"So they can all learn the best from each other and learn to provide the model of care that we want to provide here," she said. "And then the physician who'll take it over won't be an emergency physician, they'll hand off care to a hospitalist. And then we'll have a dedicated hospitalist each shift to really help us manage these patients."
Bensen said the hospital was designed with intention to provide a lot of natural light and a calming atmosphere for patients.
The new unit also frees up 10 inpatient beds at the hospital for other patients. The other advantage is it opens up what she called "through-put" in the Emergency Department, meaning patients will stay fewer hours in that crucial department and increase capacity there.
"That's what excites me about doing this, because it's so important for us to be open for people to be able to come and receive treatment here," she said. "And you know, we receive patients from all over the service area that come for care here at St. Pat's, and this gives us the opportunity to be able to do that."
St. Pats declined to disclose the value of the new unit, but Bensen said it would not be possible without generous philanthropic donations to the Providence Montana Health Foundation.
JoAnn Hoven, the communications manager for Providence Montana, said the private rooms are equipped with telemetry bedside monitoring and the unit will be open and staffed 24 hours a day, seven days week by trained observation nurses, hospitalists and social workers.
The new unit is attached to the main hospital campus on West Broadway, located just to the east of the existing Emergency Department.
In September of 2019, St. Pats broke ground on a new $126-million, six-story outpatient building at 600 W. Broadway, just across the street from the existing hospital campus.
An architectural rendering of the new $120-million, six-story St. Patrick Hospital outpatient building that includes three levels of undergrou…
However, construction has been on hold due to the pandemic, according to marketing, communications and external affairs manager Stacy Rogge.
"All Providence large-scale, capital projects were placed on temporary pause once COVID hit in March 2020," Rogge wrote in an email to the Missoulian. "Plans for 600 West Broadway construction are momentarily delayed with the intent of resuming construction once we've weathered the COVID storm. We have, however, completed a number of smaller capital projects by partnering with our Providence Montana Health Foundation — (the) Adolescent Psych Unit, cardiovascular lab and the soon-to-be-open Clinical Decision Unit."
