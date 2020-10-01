WATCH NOW: With $126M new building on hold, St. Pat's adds 10-bed observation unit

Right now, if the hospital admits a patient in observation, they go to an inpatient bed.

"So they think they're in inpatient, when in reality they're not, they're still considered an outpatient," she said. "The other advantage of being down here is the rapid delivery of care that happens in an Emergency Department happens over here. Maybe not quite as fast as an ED but not at the pace it happens in inpatient. That's how we get people out a little bit quicker."

Someone who has an asthma attack might come through the Emergency Department, get treated, but still not feel like they could go home safely.

"So we may bring them over here, keep them for a couple hours, give them repetitive breathing treatment in addition to doing some serial x-rays, and then from here if they need additional medical treatment they'd be admitted or we'll send them home and they'll continue treatment at home."

She said the hospital has recruited nurses from other departments in the hospital to staff the new unit.