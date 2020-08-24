WATCH NOW: Work blocks Hwy 200 by Marshall Canyon

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Old Highway 200 will be blocked completely near Marshall Canyon Road starting Monday evening and for much of the next couple of weeks to make room for an erosion repair project.

“The equipment they need to get in there to put in beams for erosion protection won’t fit on a single lane,” Montana Department of Transportation spokeswoman Kristine Fife said on Monday. “Access will remain open to Marshall Canyon Road on the East Missoula side.”

The two-lane closure begins at 6 p.m. Monday and will stay in effect until 8 p.m. Friday. Single-lane traffic will be allowed over the weekend, but construction will close the road again from Aug. 31 through Sept. 4.

High flows on the Clark Fork River along the highway eroded much of the steep bank there in 2019. The undercut made a previous erosion wall ineffective. The new strategy will bore holes into the bank and pound in steel girders. The drilling rig and crane necessary for the beam placement will require both traffic lanes to operate.