WATCH NOW: ‘Worrisome trend’: COVID-19 hospitalizations spike in Missoula

"We want to make sure we don't just count beds and ventilators," Leahy said. "We have to look at staff. If we don't have the health care worker staff, in fact all the staff that keeps that hospital running, then that affects our access to hospitals."

Missoula's hospitals are still in a better position than others in the state, both at less than 70% capacity, according to a weekly report posted Friday on the Department of Public Health and Human Services' website. Currently, four of the state's 10 largest hospitals are 90% to 100% full. Two more are at 70% to 90% capacity.

Missoula County's incidence rate, or the average number of cases per 100,000 people over the past seven days, is also below the state average. On Friday, Leahy said the county's incidence rate was 54, compared with the statewide average of 96. However, that's still well above the average 25 that Leahy said the county needs to remain at for two weeks before health officials would consider lifting the new restrictions.

As of Friday, Missoula County reported 842 total active COVID-19 cases with more than 1,370 close contacts.

Currently, the 80-year-old and older age group has the highest incidence rate of infections across the county, and Leahy said that will mean more hospitalizations and deaths because of the spread to the high-risk population.