WATCH NOW: 'Worrisome trend': COVID-19 hospitalizations spike in Missoula
COVID-19

WATCH NOW: ‘Worrisome trend’: COVID-19 hospitalizations spike in Missoula

Active cases as of Nov. 6, 2020.

A map showing active cases by county posted by the state on Friday.

 David Erickson

Coronavirus hospitalizations are at an all-time high in Missoula County, signaling a "very worrisome trend," Missoula City-County Health Department Director and Health Officer Ellen Leahy said in a video on Friday.

Missoula County reported a record 44 active hospitalizations due to COVID-19 on Friday, about half of which are county residents. Earlier that morning, the health department also reported the deaths of two residents from complications due to COVID-19 infection, bringing the county to 27 deaths among residents.

Leahy said Missoula County stayed below five hospitalizations on a weekly average for eight consecutive weeks from the summer into early fall, but the county broke that trend the week of Oct. 2, when it went up to seven hospitalizations. 

"The very next week: 10," Leahy said. "The week after that: 17. Then: 24. Last week: 30. And today: 44, COVID hospitalizations."

As the demand for hospital staffing goes up, an increasing number of health care workers are also being infected due to community spread.

"We want to make sure we don't just count beds and ventilators," Leahy said. "We have to look at staff. If we don't have the health care worker staff, in fact all the staff that keeps that hospital running, then that affects our access to hospitals."

Missoula's hospitals are still in a better position than others in the state, both at less than 70% capacity, according to a weekly report posted Friday on the Department of Public Health and Human Services' website. Currently, four of the state's 10 largest hospitals are 90% to 100% full. Two more are at 70% to 90% capacity.

Missoula County's incidence rate, or the average number of cases per 100,000 people over the past seven days, is also below the state average. On Friday, Leahy said the county's incidence rate was 54, compared with the statewide average of 96. However, that's still well above the average 25 that Leahy said the county needs to remain at for two weeks before health officials would consider lifting the new restrictions.

As of Friday, Missoula County reported 842 total active COVID-19 cases with more than 1,370 close contacts.

Currently, the 80-year-old and older age group has the highest incidence rate of infections across the county, and Leahy said that will mean more hospitalizations and deaths because of the spread to the high-risk population.

The health department said Friday that it couldn't release any more details about the two individuals that died other than to say one was a male, one was a female and they were both age 70 or older.

"The health department and local government leadership send our deepest condolences to the families, friends, and loved ones impacted by these losses at this difficult time," a news release said. "We urge community members to continue being supportive of each other’s health by diligently practicing good hand-washing hygiene, limiting social circles to five or fewer people, maintaining six feet of safe space between others, wearing cloth face-coverings that fully cover the nose and mouth and staying home when experiencing any symptoms of illness."

