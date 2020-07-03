Watch: Pillars of the community - historic columns removed from Missoula bank

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

They took out a couple of big chunks of downtown Missoula’s history Thursday, but don’t worry. Both will be back.

Crews from Loken Historic Preservation and Grant Creek Excavation carefully prepped two polished granite columns that have graced the bank entrance to the Higgins Block at a corner of Higgins Avenue and Main Street since it was built in 1889.

Michael Elldrege of the excavating company waited patiently in the cab of a four-wheeled forklift until the signal came to pull them out.

It took an hour per column to do the job, but there were no casualties as the large columns, each weighing several tons, were plucked from their throne.

The plan, Loken said, was to “put them on a trailer and go put them to bed for six weeks.”

His crew has been working on the corner for three weeks, commissioned by Higgins Block owners Hugh and Barbara Sheehy to remove, clean and repair the tiered cake-like granite steps and replace the broken base the columns sat on the last 131 years.

A new substrate for the new step will be built.

“Everything in there that these stones are sitting on will be concrete,” Loken said.