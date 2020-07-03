Watch: Pillars of the community - historic columns removed from Missoula bank

They took out a couple of big chunks of downtown Missoula’s history Thursday, but don’t worry. Both will be back.
Crews from Loken Historic Preservation and Grant Creek Excavation carefully prepped two polished granite columns that have graced the bank entrance to the Higgins Block at a corner of Higgins Avenue and Main Street since it was built in 1889.
Michael Elldrege of the excavating company waited patiently in the cab of a four-wheeled forklift until the signal came to pull them out.
It took an hour per column to do the job, but there were no casualties as the large columns, each weighing several tons, were plucked from their throne.
The plan, Loken said, was to “put them on a trailer and go put them to bed for six weeks.”
His crew has been working on the corner for three weeks, commissioned by Higgins Block owners Hugh and Barbara Sheehy to remove, clean and repair the tiered cake-like granite steps and replace the broken base the columns sat on the last 131 years.
A new substrate for the new step will be built.
“Everything in there that these stones are sitting on will be concrete,” Loken said.
While the top piece of the steps will be replaced, only the few granite stones steps that are damaged will be replaced. The fascia of white oak above the columns has been removed. It’ll be repaired and put back, with help from retired Forest Service preservation carpenters Kirby Matthew and Al Fix.
Based on pictures and old-timer accounts, Loken thinks the steps may have been cracked in the Great Helena Earthquake in 1935, or possibly in the 1959 Yellowstone quake. Both tremors, and many others, have been felt in Missoula.
Regardless, he said, it’s a “tragic step hazard” on a busy street corner at the stately entrance of what for the past three years has been Opportunity Bank of Montana.
Further damage over the century-plus time frame is chalked up to the cumulative weight of an estimated 85,000 pounds bearing down on the steps and gradually pushing the bottom out.
“The Super Glue of the world: gravity,” Loken noted.
It’s the second exterior restoration in as many years of a historic building on East Main. Last year a 1950s-era façade was removed from the Radio Central building across the street and down half a block to reveal the historic granite front of the Union Block, circa 1892. Next to that, new construction is underway on a six-story motel. And Missoula’s new public library is going up a couple of blocks beyond that, making for an interesting slalom for vehicle travel on the one-way street.
While not quite downtown Missoula’s oldest building, the Higgins Block ranks up there, and is a contender for its most historic. In a fashion Christopher P. Higgins, one of the founders of Missoula, got the last laugh on his nemesis A.B. Hammond when his building remained and Hammond’s Mercantile building was replaced a couple of years ago.
But there’s tragedy attached to Higgins’ building, which was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1979. According to the nomination by architect Jim McDonald and Gary Williams of Historical Research Associates, early newspapers called the Higgins Block the “heaviest fruit” of a frugal life for Higgins.
He incorporated the C.P. Higgins Western Bank in 1888 and moved his own home to the east of the block to make way for the new “fruit.”
Higgins “has under course of construction a fine two-story brick (building), containing five storehouses and fronting one hundred feet on Higgins avenue,” the Butte Miner reported on Nov. 25, 1888.
Helena architects John Paulsen and Noah McConnell were put in charge after completing construction of the grandiose Broadwater Hotel’s Natatorium outside the Capital City. McConnell showed a reporter from the Independent Record the Missoula plans.
“The bank portion of the structure will be of cut granite, with a projecting circular tower bay on the corner, supported by polished granite columns. In the first story there will be an opening forming an entrance to the bank proper.
“The finish of the stores and bank will be one-fourth sawed oak. The store front will be trimmed with native granite. The second and third stories will be faced with St. Louis pressed brick and terra cotta, the whole being surmounted with a copper cornice of a massive and elegant design.”
Nikki Manning, a doctoral candidate in urban archaeology at the University of Montana and author of the 2015 “Historic Underground Missoula,” has been poring through records and old newspapers for information on the Hammond Block since Loken contacted her in mid-June.
So far she’s found an abundance of historic nuggets. Before there was a Carnegie Library, for instance, the third floor of the building housed Missoula’s public library.
“The first elevator went in really early,” Manning said. “It was installed in 1890 by a company from Cleveland, Ohio, and was said to move 200 feet a minute.”
That’s a bit over 2 mph. Average elevator speeds these days are between 5-22 mph.
Ownership remained in the Higgins family through most of the 1890s. After a couple of changes, Montana pioneers Conrad Kohrs and his half-brother, John Bielenberg, of Deer Lodge took over in 1906 as they edged their ways out of the Montana cattle industry they’d founded in the 1860s. Kohrs died in 1920, but his estate held onto the Higgins Block until the late 1950s.
It’s probably just coincidence that the Sheehys, who took over in 1992, are cattle ranchers in the Potomac Valley.
The three-story building has traditionally been a bank on the front corner, and shops and offices of all stripes elsewhere. Two wall vaults remain inside from the original bank. According to Sanborn insurance maps and Polk city directories the bank space was a clothing store in the 1930s and the LaCombe Fur and Dress Shop throughout the 1940s and early ‘50s.
The Missoula Building and Loan Association moved in, followed by First Federal Savings and Loan, which remained until the mid-1990s. Since then it has housed Sterling Savings Bank, American Federal Savings and now Opportunity Bank.
Loken’s restoration projects include work on the 1891 St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, the alley side of the Bluebird Building on this same 1889 Higgins Block, the grand entrance to the 1903 A.J. Gibson-built Carnegie Library on Pattee Street that houses the Missoula Art Museum, as well as repairs to a stretch of Railroad Street, the city’s last remaining brick street paved in 1912.
He fought hard and unsuccessfully as a member of Missoula’s Historic Preservation commission to restore the Missoula Mercantile a block down from the Higgins Block rather than demolishing it.
“What I always told people when I was on the preservation commission is Rome is built on Rome. You can’t save everything,” he said. “What you want to protect are those that best illustrate an example of the past. You’ve got to be choosy about it.”
He planned the current project, officially the “Higgins Block Stair Restoration” with Emy Scherrer, the city’s historic preservation planner, and submitted it to the Historic Preservation Commission for approval.
The commission’s conclusion: “The historical architectural and site features that distinguish the historic Higgins Block will not be adversely affected and in fact will be restored to their grandeur. The new restoration serves to restore the character defining features that qualify the building for designation, as listed on the (National Register of Historic Places.)”
Thursday’s successful column removal was “a nice extraction,” Loken said.
“It’s like telling the dentist thanks for pulling that tooth. Now I’ve got to put it back.”
