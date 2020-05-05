Watch this: 9th Circuit hears oral arguments in grizzly lawsuit

The Fish and Wildlife Service began working on a new delisting rule that accommodated Christensen’s ruling, a task that remains in progress. But it also appealed to the 9th Circuit, challenging not the remand, but the ruling that it would have to do a “comprehensive review” of the entire species.

During Tuesday’s oral arguments, Earthjustice attorney Tim Preso stressed the importance of assessing how the Yellowstone delisting would affect bears elsewhere.

“The Service needs to consider the impact of the Yellowstone delisting on the remnant of the lower 48 original listing,” Preso told the three-judge panel. “It’s carving out Yellowstone without ever addressing the question of whether the remainder can qualify as a distinct population segment with Yellowstone absent.”