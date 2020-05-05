Watch this: 9th Circuit hears oral arguments in grizzly lawsuit

Attorneys and judges scrutinized Tuesday the importance of about 700 bears living in the Yellowstone National Park area, when a years-long legal battle over their status reached the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals.
In 2017, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service sought to remove the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem’s population of grizzly bears from the list of “threatened” species. A coalition of Indian tribes and environmental groups have spent the last three years litigating to stop them, and judges for the 9th Circuit heard oral arguments from both sides via online videoconference Tuesday.
The Service had initially published a rule removing the bears of the 9,209-square-mile Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem from its list of threatened species, drawing litigation from more than 20 conservation groups, tribal governments and environmentalists.
Federal judge Dana Christensen sided with the conservation groups in September 2018, restoring “threatened status” and associated protections to the bears. In his ruling, he found in part that the Fish and Wildlife Service had failed to assess how delisting the Yellowstone bears might affect the survival of bears in five other recovery areas around the West. It had been required, he ruled, to conduct a “comprehensive review” of how the entire species would be affected. Christensen voided the delisting and remanded the matter to the Fish and Wildlife Service for further consideration.
The Fish and Wildlife Service began working on a new delisting rule that accommodated Christensen’s ruling, a task that remains in progress. But it also appealed to the 9th Circuit, challenging not the remand, but the ruling that it would have to do a “comprehensive review” of the entire species.
During Tuesday’s oral arguments, Earthjustice attorney Tim Preso stressed the importance of assessing how the Yellowstone delisting would affect bears elsewhere.
“The Service needs to consider the impact of the Yellowstone delisting on the remnant of the lower 48 original listing,” Preso told the three-judge panel. “It’s carving out Yellowstone without ever addressing the question of whether the remainder can qualify as a distinct population segment with Yellowstone absent.”
Shortly after, government attorney Joan Pepin argued that the Fish and Wildlife Service was committed to that goal in the delisting rule it’s currently preparing. “The service is making a commitment to consider the impact on the rest of the listed species on remand,” she told the judges. “If we thought that just doing what we’d already done was sufficient, we’d be appealing that issue to you now...Please, we’re asking you, let the agency do that analysis, don’t tie its hands with the interpretations that have been urged by the plaintiffs.”
Judges Mary Schroeder, Paul Watford and Andrew Hurwitz spent more than an hour grilling Preso, Pepin and three other attorneys — Matthew Bishop for WildEarth Guardians and pro se attorney Robert Aland challenging the appeal, and State of Wyoming Attorney Jay Jerde supporting it — about the complex legal, administrative and scientific issues raised by delisting. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks and the State of Montana have filed a brief in support of the appeal.
A timeframe for the Court's ruling was not provided.
