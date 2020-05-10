Watch this: Climate Ready Missoula Plan heads for hearing, vote

After years of preparation, the Climate Ready Missoula Plan is heading for a vote.
Missoula County’s average annual temperatures are projected to increase by 5 to 8 degrees Fahrenheit by the year 2100. That’s forecast to unleash a wide range of changes, including hotter, drier summers, warmer, wetter seasons, and longer and more intense fire seasons.
The Climate Ready Missoula Plan contains 29 goals for Missoula County to adapt to this shift, and 77 strategies to meet those goals. They range from preparing residents for wildfire smoke with portable air filters to creating a climate change-focused business hub to increasing local agriculture to reducing residential water demand with “xeriscaping.”
The plan was drafted over two years by a four-person committee, with input from local scientists and government, business, and nonprofit leaders. It was unveiled at a City Club of Missoula meeting in January, and revised through a public-comment process. The project’s leaders, Diana Maneta, Amy Cilimburg, Caroline Lauer and Chase Jones, say they received about 75 comments online, and more at in-person town halls.
In a March poll, 53% of Montana residents said they consider the impacts of climate change "very" or "somewhat" significant. Thirty-nine percent agreed with the statement that "climate change is a serious problem, and immediate action is necessary."
The local Planning Board approved the plan in March. The Missoula City Council and Board of County Commissioners plan to hold a virtual hearing on the plan on Monday, May 11 at 6 p.m., then vote on whether to adopt it as an amendment to their growth policies the following week.
Visit https://www.ci.missoula.mt.us/7/Agendas-Minutes and click on “City Council” for the agenda and information on how to participate.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.