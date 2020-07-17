Watch this: Double threat/single solution: Air filters fight both smoke and virus

A separate study led by University of Montana researcher Erin Landguth looked at the delayed impact that breathing wildfire smoke in summer has on influenza season the following winter. It found flu cases increased by 16% to 22% in Montana counties that were hit by heavy smoke from wildfires.

“I haven’t seen a case study with COVID and wildfire smoke, so the link is theoretical at this point,” said Missoula County Air Quality Specialist Sarah Coefield. “But we know even if you don’t have COVID, wildfire smoke is bad for you. This just kicks it up a notch in importance and urgency.”

To make matters worse, one of the best practices to stay healthy in the pandemic (letting lots of outside air into your home) is the exact opposite of the rule for protection from wildfire smoke (blocking outside air from getting indoors). And the previous advice to seek out public air conditioning in movie theaters, shopping malls and libraries has gone inoperative because pandemic protocols have closed most of those spaces.

Here’s where the solutions come in. It turns out a piece of filter material attached to a simple box fan (both available at hardware stores) can clean both smoke and virus particles out of indoor room air. Cilimburg said local mechanical engineer Tom Javins ran extensive tests on the designs to see if they can operate safely without burning up the fan motor. The result is a series of videos giving step-by-step instructions on building in-home air cleaners on the cheap. People can also sign up for a regular advice blog by Coefield providing more links to professional research and household responses to air pollution hazards.

