Watch this: Hellgate senior hosts online auction to benefit Pov

"This is really important and we need the funds," said Jesse Jaeger, director of Advocacy and Development at the Poverello Center. "It's summer but we're really thinking about winter right now at the Pov and making sure that we get up the capacity so that when winter hits, we're not put in the position of having to choose between people freezing to death outside or catching COVID inside. That's the conversation we're having right now at the Pov."

A list of items the Pov currently needs is also on the shelter's website.

The Poverello Center has had to cut its shelter capacity by 30% to allow for proper social distancing, leading to an increase in the number of people living unsheltered in Missoula. Meanwhile, Jaeger said there are more newly homeless people, with some who have lost their housing because of the pandemic.

Jaeger said he's worried the number of newly homeless residents who have lost their housing or can't make rent due to COVID-19 could increase in the near future.