Watch this: Hundreds march Missoula for Jermain Charlo

Charlo's case has been top of mind for officials and public leaders who want to address what they call a lack of urgency in law enforcement's response to missing and murdered cases involving Indigenous people. Standingrock said she was marching for her uncle Richard Well Off Man, who was murdered in the 1990s. Crystal White Shield said she was marching with her family for Cheyenne Fiddler, killed in 2012 in Wisconsin, and Ashlynne Mike, an 11-year-old girl abducted and killed in New Mexico in 2016. Keyara Standingwater said she was marching for Kaysera Stops Pretty Places, 18, found dead in Hardin last year.

"It's heart-gripping to know why we're all here, but having support from other families that have gone through the same thing, it's amazing," said Valenda Morigeau, Charlo's aunt who has been relentless in the search for Charlo. "It's amazing that we can all come together and support one another. Because not everyone knows what we're going through, but we would never want anyone else to go through that."

Charlo's cousin, 17-year-old Chayla Jewel R., put Tuesday's march together. After the march returned to Sacajewea Park, Jewel R. said she was nervous in the hours leading up to the event; she expected 20 people. If that nervousness carried on even as several hundred people congregated at the park, it didn't show in her speech to the crowd.