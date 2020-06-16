Watch this: Hundreds march Missoula for Jermain Charlo

A long line of red-clad supporters several hundred strong marched their way to the sidewalks and street outside the Badlander on Tuesday night, their chants reverberating off the downtown buildings.
"What do we want?"
"Justice!"
"When do we want it?"
"Now!"
Tuesday marked two years since Jermain Charlo was last seen at age 23. The case with the Missoula Police Department remains open, but leads are few. Most of those who gathered in Sacajewea Park on Orange Street for the evening's march toward the Badlander, where Charlo was last seen alive, wore red for the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women movement.
The last few weeks have been incubating a moment for racial justice since George Floyd died in Minneapolis police custody, but the MMIW movement has been in the public eye for years in Montana.
"It’s never too late or too far behind to make a change and stand for justice. There’s always time," said Aleathea Standingrock. "You look around and see all the Native women, even the Native women here today. Every single one here knows someone who was raped, abused and never found justice. And that is horrible in today’s society. What are we leaving for the next generations. How are we going to promote overall wellness and equality if justice is never served?"
Charlo's case has been top of mind for officials and public leaders who want to address what they call a lack of urgency in law enforcement's response to missing and murdered cases involving Indigenous people. Standingrock said she was marching for her uncle Richard Well Off Man, who was murdered in the 1990s. Crystal White Shield said she was marching with her family for Cheyenne Fiddler, killed in 2012 in Wisconsin, and Ashlynne Mike, an 11-year-old girl abducted and killed in New Mexico in 2016. Keyara Standingwater said she was marching for Kaysera Stops Pretty Places, 18, found dead in Hardin last year.
"It's heart-gripping to know why we're all here, but having support from other families that have gone through the same thing, it's amazing," said Valenda Morigeau, Charlo's aunt who has been relentless in the search for Charlo. "It's amazing that we can all come together and support one another. Because not everyone knows what we're going through, but we would never want anyone else to go through that."
Charlo's cousin, 17-year-old Chayla Jewel R., put Tuesday's march together. After the march returned to Sacajewea Park, Jewel R. said she was nervous in the hours leading up to the event; she expected 20 people. If that nervousness carried on even as several hundred people congregated at the park, it didn't show in her speech to the crowd.
"Now that it's over, I'm glad I did it," she said after the march. "We raised awareness. We got people's attention."
Before the walk began, Jewel R. became emotional when recalling for the crowd how she and Charlo would get in petty arguments and she would steal her big cousin's clothes.
"I miss walking with her," she said, holding back tears. "I miss her. I want to shine light on missing and murdered Indigenous people."
Morigeau has asked the public to help in a ground search Friday. Anyone who may attend is asked to meet at the Gray Wolf Peak Casino at 1 p.m. to search until 4 p.m.
