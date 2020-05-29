Watch this: Ice ribbon, climbing wall, part of new downtown Missoula parks plan

McCarthy said the plan focuses on parks on the north side of the river because many parks on the south side of the river have already been developed to the point they can be based on Parks and Rec regulations and plans.

"The ones on the north side of the river really need some work," McCarthy said. "When you look at Caras Park, East Caras Park, Bess Reed Park, the idea of creating spaces where people can do activities of all different kinds as opposed to just coming for events is really appealing."

The plan would add more multi-use lawn areas, including leveling the green space near between the Caras Park pavilion and the river so it could be used for more activities. There would also be better lighting along the trail, and up to 850 more seats in Caras Park near the pavilion, which would be updated. New walkways and a redesigned Caras Drive would add pathways for pedestrians in the busy parking lot, as well as space for food trucks to park during events.

In addition, new signage on Pattee Street, and at the intersection of Front and Ryman Street, would serve as grand entrances to the parks, each with a gateway, trees and overhead lighting extending to Ron's River Trail.