Watch this: Ice ribbon, climbing wall, part of new downtown Missoula parks plan

An ice skating ribbon, expanded riverfront promenade, climbing wall and open lawn space are just a few features of a new plan for the future of Missoula's parks on the north side of the Clark Fork River.
The North Riverside Parks and Trails Master Plan, which is open for input until June 1, includes goals for the transformation of the city's parks extending from Missoula College to Russell Street. The plan includes Kiwanis Park, Bess Reed, East Caras, Caras, and Downtown Lions Park, which are all connected by Ron's River Trail.
"The whole goal is that this is an update to these parks for the next 40 to 50 years," said Nathan McLeod, a parks and trails development specialist for the city."It's not just short-term planning, we're really looking at a long-term plan."
The plan aims to enhance Missoula's north riverside parks with new features, more green space, increased accessibility and more multi-use areas. The plan would widen the riverfront trail and allow for more unobstructed views of the water. It would add more river access points, such as a set of stairs by Brennan's Wave where floaters could take out or put in, or where visitors could sit and watch surfers.
A climbing wall and art would spruce up the area under the Higgins Avenue Bridge, while Kiwanis Park visitors could use new volleyball, tennis, pickleball, basketball and bocce ball courts. Missoulians could even choose to use a slide extending from the Higgins Avenue Bridge into Caras Park.
"It's kind of a crazy idea to have a bridge (with a slide), but it's not unprecedented," McLeod said. "These big tube slides actually do exist all across the United States."
McLeod said the plan is a long-term vision that is an extension of Missoula's downtown master plan, and various elements of the plan would be executed anywhere in the next year to the next 20 years.
Currently, the city is reviewing the plan and continuing to gather public feedback through two online surveys that are open until June 1.
McLeod said many ideas for the parks plan came from the downtown master plan process, as well as public meetings held during that process. He said there isn't a set budget for the parks overhaul yet, but said they will have estimated costs later on in the process.
Linda McCarthy, executive director of the Downtown Missoula Partnership, said funding for the projects would come from a variety of sources, and that some could come from the private sector, in addition to fundraising from organizations like the Downtown Foundation.
McCarthy said the plan focuses on parks on the north side of the river because many parks on the south side of the river have already been developed to the point they can be based on Parks and Rec regulations and plans.
"The ones on the north side of the river really need some work," McCarthy said. "When you look at Caras Park, East Caras Park, Bess Reed Park, the idea of creating spaces where people can do activities of all different kinds as opposed to just coming for events is really appealing."
The plan would add more multi-use lawn areas, including leveling the green space near between the Caras Park pavilion and the river so it could be used for more activities. There would also be better lighting along the trail, and up to 850 more seats in Caras Park near the pavilion, which would be updated. New walkways and a redesigned Caras Drive would add pathways for pedestrians in the busy parking lot, as well as space for food trucks to park during events.
In addition, new signage on Pattee Street, and at the intersection of Front and Ryman Street, would serve as grand entrances to the parks, each with a gateway, trees and overhead lighting extending to Ron's River Trail.
Some parts of the plan would have to happen in conjunction with elements of the Downtown Master Plan to ensure there is adequate parking space, as some changes outlined in the North Riverside Parks and Trails plan would reduce parking space near the river.
In a video explaining the project posted on Engage Missoula, Jason King of consulting firm Dover, Kohl & Partners, said implementing the full plan will likely require consolidating existing parking in new parking garages throughout downtown Missoula. The downtown master plan illustrates some potential locations for new parking garages, including one built into a proposed mixed-use community building on a lot within Caras Park.
There are currently 426 parking spaces in lots within Caras and under the Higgins Avenue Bridge, but on-site parking would decrease by about 15% as portions of the park are transformed into new bathrooms or the ice ribbon. At the same time, that would increase park space by about 25%.
"I think this is probably the most valuable park land in the city of Missoula, and the question I pose to people is if surface parking is the best use of this space," McLeod said.
Changes to the park that don't impact parking can occur in the short-term. Planners would look to provide new temporary and shared parking options nearby as some parking areas in the park are transformed into green space or other amenities. Then, as new parking structures are created or existing ones are expanded, the remaining parking in Caras Park would be transformed into green space.
