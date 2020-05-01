Watch this: Labor, climate protests staged in Missoula

A half-dozen demonstrators gathered outside City Brew's West Broadway location Friday in response to an employee's allegation that she was fired after raising concerns about working without personal protective equipment
“It’s not something that the City Brew management should not have expected, due to their lack of concern for their employees’ health,” said one of the demonstrators, John Wolverton, of the Western Montana Chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA), which organized the event.
City Brew countered in an emailed statement that "the health, safety and well-being of our team, our customers, and our communities is our top priority. Our team focuses every day on creating a safe environment for all customers and employees. We follow all (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) guidelines and update our policies when new guidelines are announced."
The DSA and a former City Brew employee, Kayetlin Alexander, allege that the company has tried to misinform and intimidate other employees since Alexander was fired. A complaint against City Brew is currently pending before the National Labor Relations Board.
City Brew Coffee's statement said Alexander had been fired for breaking an unspecified City Brew Policy, not her organizing efforts. Alexander said via text that she was unable to speak with the Missoulian Friday.
"To clarify the claim of unfair employee treatment," City Brew wrote, "NO City Brew employee has been forced to work through the pandemic. Our policy from the onset of COVID-19 has been to allow any employee who is uncomfortable working to stay home until he/she is ready to return, and his/her employment status will remain unchanged. In addition, we are assisting our team members in identifying all financial resources available at the local, state, and federal levels. In the months of April and May, we have committed to giving our hourly employees a $2/hour pay raise. In May, a similar pay increase has been extended to our salaried store managers."
Western Montana DSA co-chair Mark Anderlik called the allegations "a very serious concern of ours. The purpose of Democratic Socialists of America is to bring democracy to our economy, and workers play a crucial role to make that happen.”
“I hope that the workers that work at City Brew are made whole by the owners of City Brew,” said chapter co-chair Josh Decker, who was, like the other demonstrators, wearing a face mask and maintaining social distancing. Socialists have long held a rally on May 1, but this year, he said, the COVID-19 pandemic has bolstered their cause. As food and retail workers have been deemed “essential,” he said that “the veil has been drawn back in terms of understanding what essential work is.”
Friday also marked the return of in-person climate protests to Missoula, after a pandemic-necessitated hiatus. A block east of the City Brew demonstration, Rachel Kantor, her husband Isaac and their fifth-grade son Mica stood in front of the Missoula County Courthouse, wearing face masks and holding signs demanding action on climate change.
While they were pressing on a different issue, the Kantors found common cause with the labor demonstrators. “We just can’t ignore the lack of social support right now,” Rachel said.“I fully support DSA and what they’re doing.”
“I think people need financial support,” Isaac added, “and I don’t think things should be opening up.”
Later Friday evening, Missoula’s chapter of the environmental group Sunrise Movement had planned a “Die for the Dow” protest to oppose Montana’s easing of business restrictions and call instead for an expansion of the social safety net.
