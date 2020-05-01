Watch this: Labor, climate protests staged in Missoula

"To clarify the claim of unfair employee treatment," City Brew wrote, "NO City Brew employee has been forced to work through the pandemic. Our policy from the onset of COVID-19 has been to allow any employee who is uncomfortable working to stay home until he/she is ready to return, and his/her employment status will remain unchanged. In addition, we are assisting our team members in identifying all financial resources available at the local, state, and federal levels. In the months of April and May, we have committed to giving our hourly employees a $2/hour pay raise. In May, a similar pay increase has been extended to our salaried store managers."

Western Montana DSA co-chair Mark Anderlik called the allegations "a very serious concern of ours. The purpose of Democratic Socialists of America is to bring democracy to our economy, and workers play a crucial role to make that happen.”

“I hope that the workers that work at City Brew are made whole by the owners of City Brew,” said chapter co-chair Josh Decker, who was, like the other demonstrators, wearing a face mask and maintaining social distancing. Socialists have long held a rally on May 1, but this year, he said, the COVID-19 pandemic has bolstered their cause. As food and retail workers have been deemed “essential,” he said that “the veil has been drawn back in terms of understanding what essential work is.”