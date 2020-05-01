Watch this: MCPS to keep schools closed through June 30

Emery also requested the district consider ending the school year early and said he thinks many students are reaching the end of what they're going to learn with the remote learning model. Emery said remote learning isn't the same as students working in class with a teacher.

"I believe it's added extra stress for our family trying to keep on top of ourselves working remotely, keeping the students on track, helping them as much as we can and ... we've kind of gotten to the point now where I think we should be nearing the end of this."

The district did not announce any plans to end the school year early, but Watson said staff will continue working to improve remote learning models and reach out students who are falling behind.

"We realize that there are difficulties with remote learning. It's not perfect for all, and I think we all agree that there's ways that we can improve our skills around remote learning," Watson said.

Watson presented trustees with a list of items the district would have to take into consideration for schools to reopen, which included a lack of nurses and health care professionals to staff each school, a shortage of personal protective equipment, limits on group sizes for students and obstacles for social distancing in schools.

Ultimately, trustees decided that there are too many variables to consider and too few resources, including a lack of personal protective gear, for students and teachers to safely return to class.

