Watch this: Missoula County - Reopening plan based on science

Missoula City-County Health Department officials based the county's slower-than-the-state reopening plan on science, not popularity, Incident Commander Cindy Farr said Wednesday.

Farr made the point during her daily briefing. "Some people think that the health officer made her decision based on a survey," she said. "People have misinterpreted a line in our news release last week that said that the comments we received were largely supportive. … A public poll is not how she made her decision. She decided on the local reopening plan after listening and talking to experts looking at the numbers of people still in isolation and our local testing situation."

Missoula is reopening businesses on a slower schedule than the state, as localities have been permitted to do by Gov. Steve Bullock. Missoula businesses were allowed to resume curbside pickup services on Monday, and will be allowed to resume in-store operations next week, provided that they plan for and implement social distancing.

Farr also said Wednesday that Missoula residents may see a drop in COVID-19-related communications from the health department in coming days.