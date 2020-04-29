Watch this: Missoula County - Reopening plan based on science

Missoula City-County Health Department officials based the county's slower-than-the-state reopening plan on science, not popularity, Incident Commander Cindy Farr said Wednesday.
Farr made the point during her daily briefing. "Some people think that the health officer made her decision based on a survey," she said. "People have misinterpreted a line in our news release last week that said that the comments we received were largely supportive. … A public poll is not how she made her decision. She decided on the local reopening plan after listening and talking to experts looking at the numbers of people still in isolation and our local testing situation."
Missoula is reopening businesses on a slower schedule than the state, as localities have been permitted to do by Gov. Steve Bullock. Missoula businesses were allowed to resume curbside pickup services on Monday, and will be allowed to resume in-store operations next week, provided that they plan for and implement social distancing.
Farr also said Wednesday that Missoula residents may see a drop in COVID-19-related communications from the health department in coming days.
“Our public information team really needs to shift gears to help with business guidance as well as prepare other health risk communications like flooding and wildfire season,” she said.
“We will still continue to provide COVID-19 information as needed, but you may notice a reduction in the amount of posts on Facebook or information that we have coming out,” Farr said. She said employees may take longer to respond to social media messages and comments, and that daily briefings will be shorter.
As of midday Wednesday, Missoula County had 41 total COVID-19 cases, 38 recoveries and 1 death.
The University of Montana Foundation has set up a fund to support enrolled UM students facing financial hardship because of the pandemic. To contribute to the Emergency Student Support Fund, visit supportum.org/emergencyfund. Students can apply for aid from the fund by visiting https://www.umt.edu/student-affairs/emergency-student-support-fund/default.php.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.