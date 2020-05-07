Watch this: Missoula County mails ballots for primary election

"The postage has been metered on there. You're gonna select your party ballot, you're gonna vote that and drop it in the mail and be ready to go," Seaman said in the video.

Voters have until the end of the day on Tuesday, May 26, to register or update their existing registration by turning in a voter registration form by mail or in person. After that, voters can still register but they have to visit the Elections Center at 140 N. Russell St.

Seaman said voters who wait until election day to register could face longer lines and wait times due to social distancing measures that will limit the number of people allowed in the Elections Center at one time and require voters to stand at least 6 feet away from one another.

Voter registration applications and other forms can be found at missoulavotes.com.

Seaman said there will also be drive-through drop-off locations on election day.