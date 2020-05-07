Watch this: Missoula County mails ballots for primary election

Missoula County residents should get ready to check their mailboxes for ballots for the upcoming primary election.
On Friday, the county's Elections Office will mail more than 70,000 ballots to voters for the June federal primary election, which the county is holding by mail only.
"Voters can see them as early as Saturday and should start seeing the majority of them beginning of the week next week," Missoula County Election Administrator Bradley Seaman said Thursday in the city-county daily video update.
Missoula County chose to hold the election by mail only to protect voters, election workers and others from the potential spread of COVID-19, after Gov. Steve Bullock gave counties the option to do so in light of the pandemic.
Ballots are due back by 8 p.m. on Tuesday, June 2. Polling places will not be open, although same-day registration will be available. Seaman said voters should mail their ballots before June 2 because postmarks do not apply in Montana. He also noted that the county is paying for postage, and ballot packets will include “I Voted” stickers.
"The postage has been metered on there. You're gonna select your party ballot, you're gonna vote that and drop it in the mail and be ready to go," Seaman said in the video.
Voters have until the end of the day on Tuesday, May 26, to register or update their existing registration by turning in a voter registration form by mail or in person. After that, voters can still register but they have to visit the Elections Center at 140 N. Russell St.
Seaman said voters who wait until election day to register could face longer lines and wait times due to social distancing measures that will limit the number of people allowed in the Elections Center at one time and require voters to stand at least 6 feet away from one another.
Voter registration applications and other forms can be found at missoulavotes.com.
Seaman said there will also be drive-through drop-off locations on election day.
Seaman said it's also important for all voters to know that they will receive more than one ballot for the primary election, but should only make selections on one ballot and destroy the unvoted ballots. If someone votes on more than one ballot and returns them, none of the votes will count, the press release stated.
Voters will receive multiple ballots because Montana holds open primaries and doesn’t require voters to register a party affiliation, Seaman said.
Most Missoula County voters will receive ballots for the Democratic, Green and Republican parties. More than 11,000 voters will receive four ballots due to a primary race between two Libertarian candidates in Senate District 45, which includes House Districts 89 and 90 and covers the areas south and east of Missoula.
