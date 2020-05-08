Watch this: Missoula County to ease restrictions, health officer recommends face masks

The Missoula City-County Health Department plans to let local barber shops reopen and farmers markets and graduations move forward soon — with restrictions.
During an online briefing Friday morning, Health Officer Ellen Leahy announced that Missoula County would continue to ease restrictions on local businesses and gatherings.
Beauty-oriented businesses such as hair salons will be allowed to reopen May 11, provided that they prepare plans for employee and customer protection and meet several safety requirements.
Farmers markets will be allowed to reopen May 23, but they’ll need to cap crowd size at 250, restrict access, and implement plans for one-way foot traffic, sanitation and social distancing. They’ll also be restricted to the sale of unprocessed agricultural products — no entertainment or other activities. The Clark Fork River Market separately announced Friday that it will begin its 2020 season with online ordering and curbside pickup, with the first pickup on May 16. For more information, visit www.clarkforkmarket.com.
Per Gov. Steve Bullock’s instructions, gyms, in-gym pools, non-tactile museums and movie theaters will be allowed to reopen Friday, May 15, provided that they meet cleaning and social-distancing guidelines.
Leahy said that she had decided to limit graduations’ crowd size to 250 people, with six-foot social distancing in place, a decision she acknowledged would be difficult for seniors. The previous, 25-person limit on social gatherings has also been increased to 50, again with social distancing.
In addition to announcing these steps, Leahy said that “we really would like to see more wearing of cloth face masks.”
Health officials recommend wearing a mask to prevent asymptomatically transmitting the virus to an uninfected person. Reopening, Leahy said, “requires confidence, and for some people to have confidence, they need another person to wear a mask.”
She added that the Health Board “took up the issue, and they are not reticent to make it mandatory.” The personal-care businesses that reopen will have to require both employees and customers to wear masks, except when removal is necessary for service.
The health officials making the announcement acknowledged that local cases are likely to tick up again as Missoula reopens. “Right now we are keeping all of our staffing on board, because we do expect we are going to start to see more cases as things start to open up,” said Cindy Farr, the Health Department’s incident commander for the local response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
To keep the virus curbed, “We do still have to be very careful opening up,” Leahy said. “For the most part people have been very, very cooperative and helpful in doing that.”
