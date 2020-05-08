Watch this: Missoula County to ease restrictions, health officer recommends face masks

In addition to announcing these steps, Leahy said that “we really would like to see more wearing of cloth face masks.”

Health officials recommend wearing a mask to prevent asymptomatically transmitting the virus to an uninfected person. Reopening, Leahy said, “requires confidence, and for some people to have confidence, they need another person to wear a mask.”

She added that the Health Board “took up the issue, and they are not reticent to make it mandatory.” The personal-care businesses that reopen will have to require both employees and customers to wear masks, except when removal is necessary for service.

The health officials making the announcement acknowledged that local cases are likely to tick up again as Missoula reopens. “Right now we are keeping all of our staffing on board, because we do expect we are going to start to see more cases as things start to open up,” said Cindy Farr, the Health Department’s incident commander for the local response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

To keep the virus curbed, “We do still have to be very careful opening up,” Leahy said. “For the most part people have been very, very cooperative and helpful in doing that.”

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.