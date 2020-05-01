Watch this: Missoula County to reconsider COVID-19 restrictions on May 8

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Missoula County officials will assess local COVID-19 data and consider revising restrictions on May 8.

On April 24, City-County Health Department Director Ellen Leahy announced local orders that would keep Missoula County under stricter restrictions than the rest of the state. Retail businesses have been restricted to curbside service this past week, but were allowed to resume in-store service Friday, provided that they met strict social-distancing criteria. Businesses that involve physical contact, such as hair salons and massage parlors, remain closed, to some owners’ chagrin.

During her Friday briefing, Incident Commander Cindy Farr laid out the next steps for these guidelines.

“It has been one week since the Health Officer issued the local orders,” she said. “The epidemiological guidance says to watch the data in two-week intervals, based on that two-week incubation period for COVID-19.”