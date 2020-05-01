Watch this: Missoula County to reconsider COVID-19 restrictions on May 8

Missoula County officials will assess local COVID-19 data and consider revising restrictions on May 8.
On April 24, City-County Health Department Director Ellen Leahy announced local orders that would keep Missoula County under stricter restrictions than the rest of the state. Retail businesses have been restricted to curbside service this past week, but were allowed to resume in-store service Friday, provided that they met strict social-distancing criteria. Businesses that involve physical contact, such as hair salons and massage parlors, remain closed, to some owners’ chagrin.
During her Friday briefing, Incident Commander Cindy Farr laid out the next steps for these guidelines.
“It has been one week since the Health Officer issued the local orders,” she said. “The epidemiological guidance says to watch the data in two-week intervals, based on that two-week incubation period for COVID-19.”
“This first week (of the current restrictions) we started at nine active cases and we’re now down to no active cases. Testing limitations have also remarkably improved even just since last week, so if this trend holds for the second week of the watch period, we will have a better idea of how much virus presence we have in the community and the health officer will reassess the data and potentially revise local orders on May 8.”
For more information, visit the City-County Health Department’s Joint Information Center at http://covid19.missoula.co/.
