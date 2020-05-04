Watch this: Missoula County to scale up testing

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Missoula City-County Health Department plans to limit its COVID-19 testing operations on Tuesday, then scale them up Wednesday.

Over the past several weeks, the Health Department has operated a drive-through testing center at the Missoula County Fairgrounds. On Monday, the department announced that testing services there would be limited Tuesday to accommodate school and special district election activities.

On Wednesday, however, the Department plans to begin offering same-day testing, as resources allow. Even with this shift, testing will still require an appointment. Missoula County residents, healthcare workers or first responders with COVID-19 symptoms can schedule a test by calling (406) 258-4636. Cindy Farr, incident commander for the local Health Department's COVID-19 response, remarked during her Monday briefing that traffic at the center has increased.

In the past few days, Missoula County began allowing retail businesses to resume some in-store service, and restaurants and bars to allow dining, provided that they take steps to ensure social distancing. Missoula is starting to ease restrictions a week after most of the state did, and Farr told the Missoulian on Monday that the delay gave us “the extra time to make sure we had extra things in place” to ensure customer and employee safety.