Watch this: Missoula County to scale up testing

The Missoula City-County Health Department plans to limit its COVID-19 testing operations on Tuesday, then scale them up Wednesday.
Over the past several weeks, the Health Department has operated a drive-through testing center at the Missoula County Fairgrounds. On Monday, the department announced that testing services there would be limited Tuesday to accommodate school and special district election activities.
On Wednesday, however, the Department plans to begin offering same-day testing, as resources allow. Even with this shift, testing will still require an appointment. Missoula County residents, healthcare workers or first responders with COVID-19 symptoms can schedule a test by calling (406) 258-4636. Cindy Farr, incident commander for the local Health Department's COVID-19 response, remarked during her Monday briefing that traffic at the center has increased.
In the past few days, Missoula County began allowing retail businesses to resume some in-store service, and restaurants and bars to allow dining, provided that they take steps to ensure social distancing. Missoula is starting to ease restrictions a week after most of the state did, and Farr told the Missoulian on Monday that the delay gave us “the extra time to make sure we had extra things in place” to ensure customer and employee safety.
During her briefing, Farr said that “while we know that COVID-19 is still in our community, where we’re at now is a different place than we were a little over a week ago. We haven’t had any new cases in over a week, and our active cases have remained at zero for several days. The number of close contacts in quarantine continues to decline, and our testing capacity and the number of people tested continues to improve.”
“We are going to see additional cases in Missoula, but right now we’re in a better position to identify them, and with the right limitations and the gradual approach, we can limit the amount of spread.”
Farr said the Health Department will next assess the situation and consider additional steps on Friday, May 8.
Additionally, the Missoula Parking Commission announced that parking enforcement resumed Monday. For the next few weeks, officers will only ticket for safety violations. City parking will remain free until May 18.
