Watch this: Montana Air National Guard salutes nurses as Missoula County ramps up testing, seeks nurses

The department has more supplies on order from several companies, in addition to those it requested from the state.

"We have about 650 to 700 swabs on hand right now, and we're trying to get to the point we have at least 1,000 or a couple thousand on hand," Farr said.

On Wednesday, Farr announced in her daily update video that the health department is also hiring for registered nurses to work at the testing clinic and call center. The positions are short-term and require about 20 to 40 hours per week. New nursing graduates are welcome to apply, and those interested can contact Pam Morfitt at pmorfitt@missoulacounty.us.

Wednesday also happened to mark National Nurses Day for which the Montana Air National Guard flew over cities throughout Montana to thank the state's healthcare workers.

Farr said the Department has also had a lot of interest in people wanting to get antibody tests done to determine if they may have had COVID-19, but Farr said the department is not recommending antibody tests right now because they are not approved by the FDA.

"We just don't know how reliable the tests are that are on the market right now, so we would actually recommend that people just hold off a little bit longer until we have an FDA-approved test," she said.