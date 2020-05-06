Watch this: Montana Air National Guard salutes nurses as Missoula County ramps up testing, seeks nurses

The Missoula City-County Health Department is increasing its capacity for COVID-19 testing at its drive-through center although the county does not have any active cases.
On Wednesday, the department began offering same-day testing at its drive-through center at the Missoula County Fairgrounds for Missoula County residents, healthcare workers or first responders with COVID-19 symptoms.
The local health department also expanded eligibility for testing last week to include six symptoms of COVID-19 that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention added to three previously listed symptoms. The newly added symptoms include chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, sore throat, headache, and new loss of taste or smell. Those symptoms add to already known symptoms of fever, cough and shortness of breath.
"As the CDC expanded all the criteria, we are now starting to see a lot more people that are wanting to get tested," said Cindy Farr, incident commander for the local health department's COVID-19 response.
Tests are free and by appointment only. Those with symptoms can call (406) 258-4636 to be screened and schedule a test.
Farr said they are now testing anywhere from 30 to 50 people a day at the drive-through center, and have the capacity to test 70 to 80 people each day with both lanes open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
That's in addition to the testing capacity at other clinics in town. Farr said Partnership Health Center is currently testing about 10 patients a day, and could do 75 to 100 tests per day if needed.
"I suspect that what I'm going to hear back from a lot of the clinics is that they could probably do between 50 to 100 tests per day if we wanted to really boost the number of people that are getting tested."
Farr said she has been meeting with healthcare providers in Missoula to discuss ways they can work together to increase testing capacity in order to get to the level of testing that the governor has recommended.
Ellen Leahy, Missoula City-County Health Department director, said Missoula County would have to conduct about 6,600 tests a month to meet Bullock's goal for testing. To date, the drive-through center and local clinics in Missoula have tested a total of 1,800 people, with the drive-through center conducting a little over 300 of those tests.
Although the center has increased its capacity for testing, the county is still short of enough personal protective equipment and testing supplies such as swabs to meet the state testing goal.
"We don't have supplies on hand to approach that goal, but in general, we do have more supplies on hand than we had several weeks ago," Leahy said.
The department has more supplies on order from several companies, in addition to those it requested from the state.
"We have about 650 to 700 swabs on hand right now, and we're trying to get to the point we have at least 1,000 or a couple thousand on hand," Farr said.
On Wednesday, Farr announced in her daily update video that the health department is also hiring for registered nurses to work at the testing clinic and call center. The positions are short-term and require about 20 to 40 hours per week. New nursing graduates are welcome to apply, and those interested can contact Pam Morfitt at pmorfitt@missoulacounty.us.
Wednesday also happened to mark National Nurses Day for which the Montana Air National Guard flew over cities throughout Montana to thank the state's healthcare workers.
Farr said the Department has also had a lot of interest in people wanting to get antibody tests done to determine if they may have had COVID-19, but Farr said the department is not recommending antibody tests right now because they are not approved by the FDA.
"We just don't know how reliable the tests are that are on the market right now, so we would actually recommend that people just hold off a little bit longer until we have an FDA-approved test," she said.
Farr said it's difficult to determine the accuracy of the tests, and that they can't tell the difference between the antibodies from other coronaviruses and COVID-19.
"You could be getting a false positive, and false positives would mean that there are people who would believe that they had COVID-19 and are protected but are actually not immune," Farr said in the video.
