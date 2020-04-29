Watch this: Montana to tourists: Now 'not right time' to visit

Brad Griffin, the board president of both the Montana Restaurant Association and the Montana Retail Association in Billings, said the video does a good job of "whetting people's appetite" for travel in the future.

"I hope this is the first of two or three phases of an advertising campaign to get tourists to come to Montana (eventually)," he said. "When we're open, we need another campaign that says 'the cakes are on the griddle' or that Montana is a great place to social distance. There's folks that are more clever than me that will come up with something I'm sure."

Taylor Scott, now in his fourth year of owning the Missoulian Angler fly shop and fishing guide service, said he's already had to cancel between 40 and 50 boats this spring. The state's imposed restrictions have had taken a big toll on the guided fishing trip industry, which is huge for western Montana outfitters, guides, restaurants and lodging businesses.

"I have a mixed opinion. I'm on on both sides of it," he said. "It’s hard to tell the guides they may not have work with this 14-day quarantine on nonresidents coming. It’s something that obviously needs to be done, and they’ve done a great job of limiting the coronavirus in Montana, but at the same point if June comes around, tourism makes Montana run so it’s hard to see that continuing throughout the summer."