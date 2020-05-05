Watch this: Northside residents concerned about loss of community hubs

A few of Missoula's historic Northside neighborhood supporters are temporarily discouraged at the loss of a brewery taproom that served as a community hub. But, they're also hopeful that the area will be able to attract new businesses and remain vital.
Bob Oaks, the executive director of the nonprofit North Missoula Community Development Corporation, has been working for decades to build a thriving neighborhood north of the railroad tracks. He was disheartened when Kettlehouse Brewing Co. announced late last week that it was permanently closing its Northside taproom on North 1st St., although the building will still be used to brew beer.
"The Northside taproom has become an extremely important neighborhood gathering spot," he said. "It's become a treasure over the last 10 years."
Oaks said it serves as a place where Northsiders meet acquaintances and make new connections in the community. Taprooms don't have the feel of a bar or casino and are more welcoming for families, he noted. Oaks, 72, has lived in Missoula for 30 years and said the Kettlehouse taproom served as a walking-distance social networking gathering place where ideas and friendships could be formed. Coupled with the Zootown Arts Community Center's move to downtown from the Northside near the Kettlehouse, Oaks and others are dismayed those opportunities for community will be lost.
"It's a heavy hit for the Northside," he said. "It's a big deal."
Mikyla Rae Veis, who bought a house just down the street from the Kettlehouse, said the taproom has had an important connective power in the little neighborhood. Both she and Oaks said they understand the Kettlehouse's business decision. So they're focused on making sure the Northside remains attractive to similar businesses. They both wrote letters to Suzy Rizza, who owns Kettlehouse with her husband, Tim O'Leary, asking if they could brainstorm ideas.
"The Northside has permanently lost our only community gathering place," Veis said. "It is devastating to our neighborhood, in addition to being devastating to the staff who lost their jobs and to the town for losing its best brewery."
Although the Northside is close to other neighborhoods, she said "what is being lost cannot be replaced by anything south of the tracks."
"Once we cross the tracks we disperse, and our sense of neighborhood camaraderie disperses with us," she said. "I understand that the larger Missoula community still offers gathering spaces and ways for us to meet people and learn, and have good times. But this is still a big loss to me as a Northsider, and many of my neighbors, no matter how many other places remain on the other side of the tracks."
She works for the Zootown Arts Community Center, and when that nonprofit moved to downtown she said the blow was softened because the Northside taproom was still there. Now that they're both gone, she feels a sense of loss for her "micro-community."
"The Northside never had much, and now we have even less," she said.
The Northside has long been the working-class neighborhood of Missoula, and many historic pictures are housed in the Kettlehouse.
"(The taproom) is housed in an historic building and the interior is something akin to a museum of Northside artifacts and images," Veis said. "All the out-of-towners who came to the brewery got to see a glimpse of our neighborhood's past. The Northside is the oldest neighborhood in Missoula aside from the Heart of Missoula (downtown), and the railroad history is integral to how Missoula became what it is today. There is nothing drawing attention to this history now. It will be lost to many."
Rizza responded to Oaks and others by saying they appreciate the love and connection the taproom's supporters have for the Northside. She said the business hasn't been profitable for a few years, and she and her husband "will remain open minded and welcome proposals for solutions for this space."
"Because it wasn’t profitable, our other two locations were paying some of its expenses. We were OK with that. It was a business decision — maybe a poor one — that we were willing to make to keep the Northside open. When the pandemic hit, it became evident that our other locations would no longer be able to subsidize Northside operations," Rizza wrote. "For the health of the entire KettleHouse, we made the difficult decision to close the Northside.
Veis made it clear that it should be a community effort to keep the Northside vibrant. She is hoping that the city will eventually follow through on the recommendations of the last two Downtown Master Plans, which suggested that the city should purchase some of the railroad yard land nearby and use it for housing and parks and businesses.
"It just keeps getting set aside, I'm sure because it's so expensive, but I think that would add a lot of vitality," she explained. "Because we could add God-knows-how-much affordable housing on that land."
On Orange Street not far from the former taproom, a new soup shop is expected to open later this year, and Pagoda Thai and Chinese Restaurant has been in operation for years.
Closer to the tracks, Oaks said he wants to see "street life" on North 1st St.
"It's such a joy to see," he said. He said his organization is going to send out surveys to find out what Northsiders want their neighborhood to become in the future. He and Vies are optimistic that the Northside will remain as tight-knit and lively as ever, they just need to get ideas going.
"We're scrappy," he said. "We'll figure out something. There's always people that are willing to work together to try to make it happen. That's the good thing about the Northside."
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.