Watch this: Northside residents concerned about loss of community hubs

"The Northside never had much, and now we have even less," she said.

The Northside has long been the working-class neighborhood of Missoula, and many historic pictures are housed in the Kettlehouse.

"(The taproom) is housed in an historic building and the interior is something akin to a museum of Northside artifacts and images," Veis said. "All the out-of-towners who came to the brewery got to see a glimpse of our neighborhood's past. The Northside is the oldest neighborhood in Missoula aside from the Heart of Missoula (downtown), and the railroad history is integral to how Missoula became what it is today. There is nothing drawing attention to this history now. It will be lost to many."

Rizza responded to Oaks and others by saying they appreciate the love and connection the taproom's supporters have for the Northside. She said the business hasn't been profitable for a few years, and she and her husband "will remain open minded and welcome proposals for solutions for this space."